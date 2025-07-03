Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Astra Logical, Dawn Apart, Industrial Technology and Witchcraft

Dawn Apart Confirms Mid-July Early Access Release

The new space factory and colony sim Dawn Apart has been given an Early Access release date, set to happen in a couple weeks

Article Summary Dawn Apart launches in Early Access on Steam in mid-July, blending space colony and factory sim gameplay.

Shape an alien world with full automation, conveyor belts, and intricate production lines to thrive.

Manage settlers by balancing food, shelter, medicine, and factory growth in a hostile environment.

Defend your colony against harsh weather, alien threats, and corporate sabotage for survival.

Indie game developer Industrial Technology and Witchcraft, and publisher Astra Logical, have given Dawn Apart an Early Access release date. This game mixes factory sim mechanics with a sci-fi space colony title, in which your decisions will determine the kind of future you hope to forge on a new planet. Enjoy the trailer here as the game arrives in EA on Steam on July 14, 2025.

Dawn Apart

Transform the alien landscape into a thriving industrial colony. Harvest resources, design intricate production lines, and optimize efficiency in a fully destructible world. Every factory, every pipeline, and every outpost you create adapts to your choices…and your challenges. Yes, there will be conveyor belts. Lots and lots of conveyor belts.Ever y decision shapes the future of your colony, testing your leadership in the harsh realities of a new frontier. And don't forget to always provide enough food, shelter, and medicine in the meantime to accommodate the steady influx of new settlers. Can you balance the needs of your settlers with the needs of a growing factory?

Hostile environments demand resilience. Defend your colony against relentless environmental threats and mysterious alien forces while balancing the needs of your settlers. Strategic planning and adaptability are key to ensuring survival. Whether you cover colony sims, automation titles, or survival games, Dawn Apart offers a fresh take on the genre, combining fully destructible terrain, settler management, and a morally complex campaign.

Full Automation : Build complex production lines and supply chains with the conveyor belt chaos your viewers crave.

: Build complex production lines and supply chains with the conveyor belt chaos your viewers crave. Fully Destructible Environments : Dig, explode, and reshape the alien world — every structure and terrain tile reacts to your choices.

: Dig, explode, and reshape the alien world — every structure and terrain tile reacts to your choices. Settler Management : Feed, house, and heal your growing colony while balancing factory output.

: Feed, house, and heal your growing colony while balancing factory output. Survival & Defense: Face off against harsh weather, alien threats, and corporate sabotage in a dynamic and dangerous world.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!