The Sandman Showrunner Discusses Neil Gaiman/Season 2, Allegations

The Sandman Showrunner Allan Heinberg on Neil Gaiman's Season 2 involvement, if the allegations against Gaiman impacted production, and more.

With the first volume of the second season of Allan Heinberg and David S. Goyer's Tom Sturridge (Dream) and Kirby (Death)-starring live-action adaptation of Neil Gaiman's The Sandman currently streaming, Heinberg is offering more details on the level of involvement Gaiman had in the show's final run. In a recent interview with TV Line, the showrunner and executive producer discussed Gaiman's level of involvement in the casting and day-to-day production. Over the course of more than a year, Tortoise Media, NY Magazine, and Vulture have reported allegations of abuse by a number of women against Gaiman. Gaiman has denied anything non-consensual. In addition, Heinberg addressed what impact (if any) the allegations against Gaiman had on him regarding work on Season 2, what his experience was like working with the author, and more.

In terms of crafting the second season, Heinberg shared that Gaiman was "super busy" and that "we talked less" as compared to the first season. Gaiman was involved in casting the Endless, "but in terms of the other characters, it moved too fast in order for us to involve him in the way that we had with the initial casting, which happened in prep. We were casting as we were shooting. So the whole thing just moved very quickly." As they were building much off of what was established during the first season, Heinberg noted that "there was less of a need to run everything by him, because he'd already approved it in Season 1.

As he's mentioned in previous interviews, Heinberg clarified that the allegations against Gaiman went public toward the end of the series' production. Regarding how he felt when he learned of the allegations, Heinberg explained that his focus was on the second season because it "didn't involve me personally, and it didn't involve the show; it wasn't part of my experience of making the show, if that makes sense. "This is maybe going to sound a little callous — and maybe it is — but when you're making a show, that's your whole world. The amount of time that you have for anything that doesn't help the making of the show, doesn't get in," Heinberg shared.

The showrunner continued, "By the time the New York Magazine article came out, we were deep into post[-production], and we had wrapped months and months ahead of time. So that's when it became a factor for me. Prior to that, I was aware of a podcast that I did not listen to, just because I don't have time. Do you know what I mean? It was like, 'Whatever's going on, it has nothing to do with the making of the show, and I have to make the show,' which sounds callous. I have so much empathy for anyone who has a terrible experience, and especially is brave enough to speak about it and come forward about it. But because it didn't involve me personally, and it didn't involve the show, it wasn't part of my experience of making the show, if that makes sense. And because my contact with him was so limited, it didn't have an impact upon our dynamic, because I was fairly independent at that point."

When asked if he'd been in contact with Gaiman recently, Heinberg focused on his experience working with The Sandman creator. "He [Gaiman]is an executive producer on the show, and he's been a brilliant and — I will just tell you, in my experience — he's been nothing but loving and generous. And I don't know that if I had created a comic and some guy came in and made it into a TV show, I don't know that I would have been as loving and trusting and generous. And that's my Neil Gaiman experience."

Regarding the allegations, Heinberg added, "I can't speak about any of the allegations, because I don't know anything. So I feel for everyone involved, and I wish we lived in a world where there was room for nuance, and everybody's point of view is valid, including Neil's. And that's where I am: Everybody has a truth, everybody has an experience as it happened to them. And if there is — this is going way too far — but I'm not involved in it, in any of it. I respect everybody involved, and the worst thing I could do is make it about me in any way, if that makes sense."

