American Horror Story: Delicate Releases Twisted Part Two Trailer

Check out the official FX trailer for Emma Roberts, Kim Kardashian, and Cara Delevingne-starring American Horror Story: Delicate Part Two.

With April 3rd bringing the second part of Ryan Murphy & Brad Falchuk and Showrunner Halley Feiffer's American Horror Story: Delicate, viewers are getting their best look yet at what the first half has been leading to with the release of the official "Part Two" trailer. And if you thought things had reached the height of twistedly disturbing before, just wait until you see what the Emma Roberts, Kim Kardashian, and Cara Delevingne-starring season has left up its demonic sleeve. As Kardashian's Siobhan explains to Roberts' Anna, we're about to learn that there's something much worse than being a monster.

And here's a behind-the-scenes look at Kardashian's makeover for the latest "Part Two" teaser:

By the time the dust settled on "Preech" (written by Feiffer and directed by John J. Gray), we got a better understanding of Preecher's (Julie White) past – assuming what we know can be trusted. Meanwhile, it looks like Siobahn (Kardashian) finally got Anna (Roberts) to say the words that she wanted to hear – and now, Anna has one less Oscar competitor to worry about. But at what cost? Here's a look back at Roberts' post, signaling that the end was near – for filming, that is. We can't even pretend to predict where we think the rest of the season is heading:

Stephen King is also anxiously awaiting what happens next. Here's a look at the bestselling author's tweet from back in November 2023:

AMERICAN HORROR STORY/DELICATE left me hanging. Talk about a tease. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) November 12, 2023 Show Full Tweet

With Roberts, Kardashian & Delevingne being joined by Matt Czuchry, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Julie White, Debra Monk, Zachary Quinto, and Denis O'Hare, here's a look back at one of the original teasers for the 12th season as well as the official season overview:

In American Horror Story: Delicate, after multiple failed attempts of IVF, actress Anna Victoria Alcott wants nothing more than to start a family. As the buzz around her recent film grows, she fears that something may be targeting her – and her pursuit of motherhood. AHS: Delicate is the 12th installment of the award-winning anthology series created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk.

