Star Trek: Strange New Worlds: SpongeBob SquarePants Joins Starfleet

When is the REAL team-up between Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn & Ethan Peck-starring Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and SpongeBob SquarePants?

If you've been checking out BCTV's television/streaming coverage over the past year or so, then you know that we have the crossover between FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia and ABC's Abbott Elementary as "The Greatest Crossover Event in the History of Television." But if Paramount+ can pull off a crossover episode between Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, and Ethan Peck-starring Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and SpongeBob SquarePants, we may have to reconsider our position, Earlier today, Paramount+ went live with a new promo showing how the streamer has a wide range of choices for whatever you're interested in – and what better way to do that than by having Spock (Peck), Pike (Mount), and Uhura (Celia Rose-Gooding) be part of the crew of the Patrick Starship Enterprise, joined by SpongeBob SquarePants, Sandy Cheeks, and Mr. Krabs.

Here's a look at the second-best television crossover that we've been treated to (so far) in 2025 – followed by what else we know about the third season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds:

In season three, when we reconnect with the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise, still under the command of Captain Pike, they face the conclusion of season two's harrowing encounter with the Gorn. But new life and civilizations await, including a villain that will test our characters' grit and resolve. An exciting twist on classic "Star Trek," season three takes characters both new and beloved to new heights and dives into thrilling adventures of faith, duty, romance, comedy, and mystery with varying genres never before seen on any other "Star Trek."

During the show's San Diego Comic-Con 2024 (SDCC 2024) presentation last summer, a first-look clip was released that finds the crew forced to become Vulcans to complete a mission – but let's just say that it doesn't quite work for Kane's Pelia. In addition, we learned that Cillian O'Sullivan (In From The Cold) had been tapped for the recurring guest star role of Dr. Roger Korby and that Martin Quinn's Scotty had been upped to a series regular.

Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is based on the years that Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) manned the helm of the U.S.S. Enterprise, following Pike, Science Officer Spock (Ethan Peck), and Number One (Rebecca Romijn) during the years before Captain Kirk boarded the U.S.S. Enterprise as they explore new worlds around the galaxy. The streaming series also stars Jess Bush as Nurse Christine Chapel, Christina Chong as La'an Noonien-Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Cadet Nyota Uhura, Melissa Navia as Lt. Erica Ortegas, and Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M'Benga. The second season also featured the return of special guest star Paul Wesley as James T. Kirk and new addition Carol Kane in a recurring role as Pelia. Jack Quaid (Boimler) & Tawny Newsome (Mariner) from "Lower Decks" crossed over in a live-action way this season, directed by none other than Jonathan Frakes.

Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is produced by CBS Studios, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment. Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers serve as co-showrunners. Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman, and Jenny Lumet serve as executive producers in addition to Alonso Myers, Aaron Baiers, Heather Kadin, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth

