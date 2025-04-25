Posted in: TNT, TV | Tagged: The Librarians, The Librarians: The Next Chapter

The Librarians: The Next Chapter 2-Night Premiere Deserves 2 Posters

If Showrunner The Librarians: The Next Chapter is going to have a two-night premiere next month, why shouldn't it have two key art posters?

With Showrunner/EP Dean Devlin's The Librarians: The Next Chapter set for a two-night debut on Sunday, May 25th (following NBA Playoffs coverage) and Monday, May 26th (following NHL Playoffs coverage), that would put us at about a month away from the big days. What to do… what to do…? Wait! How about a new key art poster to commemorate the occasion? That's exactly what TNT released earlier today, and that's exactly what we have waiting for you below (followed by the official overview and original key art poster):

TNT's The Librarians: The Next Chapter centers on Vikram Chamberlain (Callum McGowan), a "Librarian" from the past who time-traveled from 1847 and now finds himself stuck in the present. When Vikram returns to his castle in Belgrade, Serbia, and discovers that it is now a museum, he inadvertently releases magic across the continent. With the help of a new team of eclectic heroes, including a savant in world history, a scientific genius, and a highly skilled Guardian, Vikram has only six months to clean up the mess he made.

Throughout the season, the team will embark on fantastical adventures, including a surprise reroute to a manor where Agatha Christie-styled murders take place, a time-travel back to the days of King Arthur at Camelot, and even an encounter with the first-ever vampire. Joining McGowan are Jessica Green (The Outpost), Olivia Morris (Hotel Portofino), and Bluey Robinson (Britannia). In addition, Caroline Loncq (Mammals) guest stars – with Christian Kane also guest-starring, reprising his role as Jacob Stone.

The Magical universe of #TheLibrarians is about to expand in "The Next Chapter" with a two night season premiere starting May 25th on @tntdrama! Return to the wonder or discover it for the first time! Why? Because magic #IfYouKnowYouKnow pic.twitter.com/DSLfXR6Ub1 — Dean Devlin (@Dean_Devlin) April 10, 2025 Show Full Tweet

TNT's The Librarians: The Next Chapter is produced by Electric Entertainment. Dean Devlin serves as showrunner and executive producer alongside Marc Roskin and Rachel Olschan-Wilson of Electric Entertainment. Noah Wyle serves as producer, with Mark Franco of Electric Entertainment and Jonathan English of Balkanic Media also producing.

