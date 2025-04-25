Posted in: Gameloft, Games, Video Games | Tagged: carmen sandiego

Carmen Sandiego Gets First Physical Edition in Two Decades

After twenty years of not having a phsyical game on the market, the current edition of Carmen Sandiego is out for PS5 and Switch

Gameloft and HarperCollins have released a new physical edition of the current version of Carmen Sandiego, the first physical game to come out in 20 years. As part of the franchise's 40th Anniversary, players can get the Anniversary Edition of the game on both Nintendo Switch and the PS5, celebrating its legacy while also giving new players a refresher on what made it so great. (Here's hoping we get the complete collection sometime this year as part that celebration.) We have more details about this edition for you here.

Carmen Sandiego 40th Anniversary Physical Edition

The Nintendo Switch physical edition is available now globally, with the PlayStation 5 version landing in the U.S. on May 8. Due to the staggered rollout, Gameloft has extended the in-game Cherry Blossom event until May 18, giving all players ample time to enjoy the limited-time celebration. Festivals, like this one, will be timed to key international celebrations throughout the year, bringing an all-new cultural twist to the Carmen Sandiego game franchise. Players will also be glad to know that once an event is unlocked, it will remain in their game permanently, returning next year for those who may miss it.

Inspired by the legacy of the franchise, the new game combines stylish storytelling and globe-spanning gameplay. Carmen Sandiego invites players of all ages to step into the shoes of the world's most elusive thief for the first time ever. Featuring a stunning 3D world, players will travel through vivid global locations filled with secrets, puzzles, and Easter eggs for long-time fans. Whether you're a player from the floppy disk era or solving your first case today, Carmen Sandiego's 40th anniversary is the perfect moment to ask once again: Where in the world is Carmen Sandiego?

The Carmen Sandiego 40th Anniversary Physical Edition includes:

Standard Edition Base Game

Deluxe Edition Content Pack

Global Map

City Location Stickers

