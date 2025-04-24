Posted in: Hulu, TV | Tagged: buffy, buffy the vampire slayer

Buffy: Yes, Sarah Michelle Gellar Will Be Slaying in Revival Series

During TODAY with Jenna & Friends, Sarah Michelle Gellar discussed the upcoming Buffy the Vampire Slayer revival series pilot for Hulu.

When the word went out that series star and executive producer Sarah Michelle Gellar, showrunners, writers, and EPs Nora Zuckerman and Lila Zuckerman, director/EP Chloé Zhao, and EP Gail Berman were teaming up on a Hulu pilot for a sequel series to Buffy the Vampire Slayer, our radars have been searching for anything that would constitute an update. That's where TODAY with Jenna & Friends comes in. Speaking with host Jenna Bush Hager and guest co-host Tiffany Haddish, Gellar discussed two of our '90s favorites making a comeback, "Buffy" and I Know What You Did Last Summer.

When asked if she would be slaying in the spinoff sequel series, Gellar confirmed what we had assumed (but it was still pretty cool to hear her say it). "I mean, I think you kind of have to, right? Isn't that the point of being Buffy the Vampire Slayer?" While noting that he was understandably "nervous," Gellar added that she was "definitely" ready to re-enter the show's universe. "There is a weight to it [reviving the series]. As I said, we won't do it until we know it's 100% ready and we are confident that we are giving you something that the audience is asking for that's also original in its own right."

Sarah Michelle Gellar to Buffy Fans: Sequel Series "Will Be For You"

"So….. you might have heard some news this week, but I realize you haven't heard from me: Gellar began her post on Instagram (waiting for you below). "Three years ago, I got a call from my dear friend and mentor, Gail Berman. She told me that she wanted me to sit down with Chloé Zhao to hear her take on a potential "Buffy" revival. I was blown away that Chloé even knew who I was, but, as I've always done, I told Gail that I just didn't see a way for the show to exist again. We'd always been aligned on that, but this time I heard something different in her voice. I eventually agreed to go (mainly just to meet Chloé) and our twenty minute coffee quickly turned into a four hour adventure. We laughed, we cried, but mostly we both talked about how much this show means to us."

Gellar continued, "While I didn't agree to anything at that meeting, I did shock myself by agreeing to continue the conversation. These conversations did, in fact, continue over the next few years and eventually we added the incredible Nora and Lilla Zuckerman to our little tribe until ultimately, one day, we landed on an idea. I have always listened to the fans and heard your desire to revisit 'Buffy' and her world, but it was not something I could do unless I was sure we would get it right. This has been a long process, and it's not over yet. I promise you, we will only make this show if we know we can do it right. And I will tell you that we are on the path there. I feel so lucky to be on this journey with these four unbelievably talented women, all of whom love "Buffy" as much as I do. And as much as you do. Thank you to all the fans who never stopped asking for this. This will be for you."

TV Line reported exclusive details on three of the potential series' major characters in March of this year. Though Hulu and 20th Television declined to comment, early character details reportedly have "Nova" – a 16-year-old who's smart but more of a loner – as the new slayer. "Nova's" team would include "Hugo" ("an out-and-proud nerd who comes from money") and "Gracie," described as "a young expert on vampires who's an acolyte" of Buffy (Gellar). Gellar is set to serve as executive producer, along with Berman, Fran Kuzui & Kaz Kuzui via Suite B, and Dolly Parton via Sandollar – with 20th Television and Searchlight Television serving as the studios.

