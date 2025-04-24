Posted in: Fox, TV | Tagged: bobs burgers, family guy

Bob's Burgers, Family Guy Return May 29th in Summer/Thursdays Move

Bob’s Burgers, Grimsburg, Family Guy & The Great North return on May 29th; FOX shifts its Sunday animation block to Thursdays for the summer.

Earlier this month, FOX made it clear that it was looking to keep its television "animation domination" going in a very big way, giving the green light for four more seasons of The Simpsons, Family Guy, and Bob's Burgers. In addition, American Dad! is officially returning with a four-season deal of its own. Now, we're learning when two of the shows will return, with the network announcing that its animation block would be moving from Sundays to Thursdays – but only for the summer. The reason for the move? FOX says it all has to do with conflicts with some sports programming set to run over those months. On Thursday, May 29th, we're getting Bob's Burgers at 8 pm, Grimsburg at 8:30 pm, Family Guy at 9 pm, and The Great North at 9:30 pm.

In terms of seasons and numbers, the announcement from earlier this month will boost Bob's Burgers from Seasons 16-19, Family Guy from Seasons 24-27, American Dad! from Seasons 20-23, and The Simpsons from Seasons 37-40. Disney+ and Hulu remain the exclusive global streaming home for all four animated series, while linear reruns of American Dad! will continue to air on Warner Bros. Discovery's TBS, Adult Swim, and TruTV until at least 2030. "This new deal celebrates the eternal popularity of these iconic comedies, as well as the enduring, prolific relationship we continue to enjoy with our friends at 20th Television Animation and the brilliant creators – that goes double for Seth this time around — and incredible voices behind these contemporary classics," said Michael Thorn, president of Fox Television Network.

"The longevity of this agreement reaffirms our commitment to the successful partnership we've built with the incredible team at Disney," added Rob Wade, CEO of Fox Entertainment. "This collaboration has and will continue to generate meaningful long-term value and strategically build audiences from Fox to Hulu to fans worldwide." Marci Proietto, head of 20th Television Animation, shared, "This historic four-season order from our longtime partners at Fox is truly monumental for these iconic animated series. We are so proud that these legendary shows will continue for hundreds of more episodes, allowing new and longstanding fans to watch, rewatch, and experience more of 'The Simpsons, Family Guy,' 'American Dad' and 'Bob's Burgers' for years to come."

