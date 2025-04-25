Posted in: ABC, Hulu, TV | Tagged: The Rookie

The Rookie Season 7 Episode 16: "The Return" Images: Guess Who's Back?

Check out the image gallery released for next week's episode of ABC and showrunner Alexi Hawley's The Rookie, Season 7 Ep. 16: "The Return."

Article Summary Season 7 Ep. 16: "The Return" brings back Patrick Keleher's Seth, causing tension among the team.

Seth's return stirs mixed emotions as he aims to prove himself in the squad once more.

An influencer's actions puts Wesley at risk, while Tim supports Lucy for her sergeant’s exam.

Upcoming Episode 17: "Mutiny And The Bounty" sees the team tackling a kidnapping case.

In terms of what the headline will be for an upcoming episode, next week's chapter of ABC and series creator and showrunner Alexi Hawley's The Rookie makes our job really, really easy. In S07E16: "The Return," Seth's (Patrick Keleher) back – and a whole lot of folks are not happy to see him back. We've added the image gallery released earlier today, along with the official overview and episode trailer – here's a look!

The Rookie Season 7 Episodes 16-17 Previews

The Rookie Season 7 Episode 16: "The Return" – The team has mixed feelings when a familiar face returns, hoping to prove himself. Meanwhile, an influencer gets his fans to come after Wesley (Shawn Ashmore), and Tim (Eric Winter) supports Lucy (Melissa O'Neil) as she prepares for the sergeant's exam.

The Rookie Season 7 Episode 17: "Mutiny And The Bounty" – The team helps Skip Tracer Randy (Flula Borg) when his new love interest is kidnapped. Meanwhile, Angela (Alyssa Diaz) and Nyla (Mekia Cox) enlist their moms to help catch a con artist, and Wesley (Shawn Ashmore) is threatened to drop a case.

ABC's The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, and Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez. Deric Augustine (Godfather of Harlem) and television-debuting Patrick Keleher are set as the newest rookies for the season. Augustine's Miles is one of the newest rookies at the LAPD. As a Texas transfer, Miles is a 'rookie' despite being a two-year veteran of the force. Keleher's rookie Seth seems like the ideal police officer, but the job requires quick, decisive action — something that doesn't come naturally to Seth. In addition, Ivan Hernandez (Max's And Just Like That…) has joined the cast as Detective Graham and is set to appear in several episodes.

Alexi Hawley is the series creator, writer, and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Bill Roe, and Brynn Malone are executive producers of the series. Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio on The Rookie, a co-production with ABC Signature.

