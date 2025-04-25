Posted in: Boom, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News | Tagged: dune, fence

The Full Boom Studios July 2025 Solicits, With The War, Dune & Fence

The full Boom Studio July 2025 solicits and solicitations, with The War, Dune and Fence.

Article Summary Explore Boom Studio's July 2025 solicits, featuring new titles like The War, Dune, and Fence Breakthrough.

Dive into Garth Ennis' The War, a gripping tale of nuclear fears with art by Becky Cloonan.

Uncover Dune's origins with Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson's new prequel adaptation.

Join the Kings Row fencing drama in C.S. Pacat's Fence Breakthrough: Game Changer.

Bleeding Cool scooped the news of Boom Studios' upcoming launches of The War, Dune: Edge Of A Crysknife and Fence Breakthrough: Game Changer now all officially part of Boom's July 2025 solicits and solicitations.

THE WAR #1 CVR A CLOONAN

BOOM PRH

MAY250839

MAY250840 – THE WAR #1 CVR B SHAW

MAY250841 – THE WAR #1 CVR C 20TH ANNIVERSARY LOTAY

MAY250842 – THE WAR #1 CVR D 10 COPY INCV SHAW VIR

MAY250843 – THE WAR #1 CVR E 20 COPY INCV 20TH ANN LOTAY VIR VAR

MAY250844 – THE WAR #1 CVR F 25 COPY INCV HAIRSINE VIR

MAY250845 – THE WAR #1 CVR G UNLOCKABLE VIR

(W) Garth Ennis (A / CA) Becky Cloonan

"Garth Ennis and Becky Cloonan unite to explore the modern fear of nuclear war and societal collapse in this dark and timely thriller.

In New York City, a group of friends watch their fears become reality as they face the immediate threat of nuclear war. Everyone has a different plan for survival at the end of the world… Who will live? Who will die? Collects parts 1-3 of The War, originally published in Hello Darkness #1-3. Oversized first issue with 37 pages of story." RATED T

In Shops: Jul 30, 2025

DUNE EDGE OF A CRYSKNIFE HIDING AMONG HARKONNENS #1

BOOM PRH

MAY250782

MAY250783 – DUNE EDGE OF A CRYSKNIFE HIDING AMONG HARKONNENS #1 CVR B

MAY250784 – DUNE EDGE OF A CRYSKNIFE HIDING AMONG HARKONNENS #1 5 COPY C

MAY250785 – DUNE EDGE OF A CRYSKNIFE HIDING AMONG HARKONNENS #1 CVR D 10

MAY250786 – DUNE EDGE OF A CRYSKNIFE HIDING AMONG HARKONNENS #1 CVR E

(W) Brian Herbert, Kevin J. Anderson (A) Zak Hartong (CA) Raymond Swanland

"A new prequel adaptation from the world of Dune!

Discover the origins of Shadout Mapes!

In the sands of Arrakis, the Fremen plan to strike at the heart of Governor Dmitiri Harkonnen's spice operation.

But not all paths to sabotage run the same, as a young Shadout Mapes discovers going undercover! "

RATED T In Shops: Jul 02, 2025

FENCE BREAKTHROUGH GAME CHANGER #1 CVR A TBA

BOOM PRH

MAY250787

MAY250788 – FENCE BREAKTHROUGH GAME CHANGER #1 CVR B TBA VAR

MAY250789 – FENCE BREAKTHROUGH GAME CHANGER #1 CVR C TBA 5 COPY INCV VIR

(W) C.S. Pacat (A) Johanna the Mad (CA) TBA

"Kings Row have made it to the final sixteen in the fencing championships, but they have a long way to go before they reach the finals-and Exton, where Nicholas and Seiji both have scores to settle.

Before they can think of that, Nicholas has to face off across the piste with Kyle, who doesn't know Nicholas's connection to the Coste family-and who believes Nicholas hasn't earned his place on Kings Row's team or as Seiji's teammate. Can he pull off a victory and keep Kings Row in the running for championship gold?"

RATED T In Shops: Jul 30, 2025

BE NOT AFRAID #2 CVR A

Jude Ellison S. Doyle, Lisandro Estherren

MAY250778

MAY250779 – BE NOT AFRAID #2 CVR B VAR BOSS

MAY250780 – BE NOT AFRAID #2 CVR C 10 COPY INCV BOSS VIR

MAY250781 – BE NOT AFRAID #2 CVR D 20 COPY INCV CHA VIR

(W) Jude Ellison S. Doyle (A) Lisandro Estherren (CA) Reiko Murakami

"Is Cora a victim of God's wrath or the cause?

Cora's childhood in Enoch wasn't easy. A fraught relationship with her mother and a challenging journey to her faith in God has left her jaded in adulthood.

Cora's last encounter with a visitor led to her downfall and unleashed Jordy's evil on the world-how can she trust that Mr. Phim won't lead her into more danger?"

RATED T

In Shops: Jul 16, 2025

BRONZE FACES #4

Illustrated by: Alexandre Tefenkgi

Cover Design or Artwork by: Shof

A comrade falls, and the team does not even have time to mourn their passing as blaring sirens signal that the law is not far behind. In the bloody aftermath, the group threatens to splinter, each emerging faction forming their own strategy for the British Museum Heist. But they won't be the only ones with a plan in motion… as Detective Lai uncovers a crucial piece of evidence that will set the stage for an explosive confrontation $4.99

HELLO DARKNESS #12 CVR A MERCADO (MR)

BOOM PRH

MAY250796

MAY250797 – HELLO DARKNESS #12 CVR B FRISON (MR)

MAY250798 – HELLO DARKNESS #12 CVR C MORAZZO VIR (MR)

MAY250799 – HELLO DARKNESS #12 CVR D ANNIVERSARY VAR (MR)

MAY250800 – HELLO DARKNESS #12 CVR E 20 COPY INCV PANOSIAN (MR)

(W) Robert Hack, Various (A) Chris Shehan, Various (CA) Miguel Mercado

"The summer sun may be bright, but it only makes the darkness that much deeper!

The final chapter of Something is Killing the Children "A Monster Hunter Walks into a Bar"! A graffiti artist goes painting in underground tunnels and finds unexpected trouble in a unique story actually painted in a tunnel system by Evan Skrederstu! Plus another installment of "I Can't Take You Anywhere" by Robert Hack and more summertime scares! " RATED T In Shops: Jul 09, 2025 SRP: 0

LAST BOY #5 (OF 5) CVR A PANOSIAN (MR)

BOOM PRH

MAY250801

MAY250802 – LAST BOY #5 (OF 5) CVR B FONG (MR)

MAY250803 – LAST BOY #5 (OF 5) CVR C 10 COPY INCV VIR FONG (MR)

MAY250804 – LAST BOY #5 (OF 5) CVR D 25 COPY INCV VIR PUEBLA (MR)

MAY250805 – LAST BOY #5 (OF 5) CVR E FOC REVEAL TBA (MR)

MAY250806 – LAST BOY #5 (OF 5) CVR F UNLOCKABLE VIR PANOSIAN (MR)

(W) Dan Panosian (A) Alessio Avallone (CA) Dan Panosian

"It's Peter Pan vs. the Phantom King one last time!

The thrilling last issue! With the Phantom King's secret revealed, Peter will only be able to win…if he finally grows up! Meanwhile, Wendy decides her future, but will it bring her back to Peter and Neverland? " RATED T

In Shops: Aug 27, 2025

LAST WITCH BLOOD AND BETRAYAL #2 CVR A TBA

BOOM PRH

MAY250807

MAY250808 – LAST WITCH BLOOD AND BETRAYAL #2 CVR B TBA

MAY250809 – LAST WITCH BLOOD AND BETRAYAL #2 CVR C 10 COPY INCV VIR TBA

MAY250810 – LAST WITCH BLOOD AND BETRAYAL #2 CVR D UNLOCKABLE VIR TBA

(W) Conor McCreery (A) V.V. Glass (CA) TBA

"Brahm disappears, and Saoirse is frantic with worry, knowing there are evil witches looking for any upper hand against them.

The search takes them underground, where they discover that their enemies are even more powerful than they imagined and are closer than ever to their goals. Will Saoirse's training with Nan be enough to defeat them? And will she be able to keep control of her temper when her powers are constantly encouraging her to embrace her anger? " In Shops: Jul 30, 2025

MINOR ARCANA #9 CVR A LEMIRE

BOOM PRH

MAY250811

MAY250812 – MINOR ARCANA #9 CVR B TBA

MAY250813 – MINOR ARCANA #9 CVR C 20TH ANNIVERSARY LOTAY VAR

MAY250814 – MINOR ARCANA #9 CVR D 10 COPY INCV TAROT CARD LEMIRE VIR VAR

MAY250815 – MINOR ARCANA #9 CVR E 20 COPY INCV 20TH ANN LOTAY VIR

MAY250816 – MINOR ARCANA #9 CVR F 25 COPY INCV ARTIST TBA VIR

MAY250817 – MINOR ARCANA #9 CVR G UNLOCKABLE ARTIST TBA VIR

(W) Jeff Lemire (A) Letizia Cadonici (CA) Jeff Lemire

"The next installment in Jeff Lemire's ongoing series about community, grief, and the power of human connection.

The third issue in the "Wheel of Fortune" arc! The mysterious CANOE and their members continue to pose a threat to Theresa!" RATED T In Shops: Jul 23, 2025

POWER RANGERS PRIME #8 CVR A MORA

BOOM PRH

MAY250818

MAY250819 – POWER RANGERS PRIME #8 CVR B GRIFFIN

MAY250820 – POWER RANGERS PRIME #8 CVR C 20TH ANN PANOSIAN VAR

MAY250821 – POWER RANGERS PRIME #8 CVR D 10 COPY INCV VIR

MAY250822 – POWER RANGERS PRIME #8 CVR E 15 COPY INCV VIR

MAY250823 – POWER RANGERS PRIME #8 CVR F 20 COPY INCV VIR

MAY250824 – POWER RANGERS PRIME #8 CVR G 25 COPY INCV VIR

MAY250825 – POWER RANGERS PRIME #8 CVR H FOC REVEAL TBA

MAY250826 – POWER RANGERS PRIME #8 CVR I UNLOCKABLE MORA VIR

(W) Melissa Flores (A) Michael Yg (CA) Dan Mora

"Rangers divided, Rangers united!

The VR Troopers strike a deal-they'll let Mark, Ranger Prime Blue, go…in exchange for Lauren, Ranger Prime Red! Will the other Rangers be willing to make the trade? Or will they stand up to the Troopers? And who is the mysterious figure coming to throw off the balance? " RATED T In Shops: Jul 02, 2025

SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #44 CVR A DELL EDERA

BOOM PRH

MAY250827

MAY250828 – SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #44 CVR B BLIND SPOT UV

MAY250829 – SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #44 CVR C 20TH ANNIVERSARY

MAY250830 – SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #44 CVR D 10 COPY INCV VIR

MAY250831 – SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #44 CVR E 20 COPY INCV VIR

MAY250832 – SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #44 CVR F 25 COPY INCV VIR

MAY250833 – SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #44 CVR G 50 COPY INCV VIR

MAY250834 – SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #44 CVR H FOC REVEAL

MAY250835 – SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #44 CVR I UNLOCKABLE VIR

(W) James TynionIV (A / CA) Werther Dell'Edera

"The iconic story of monsters, and the ones who hunt them, continues in this issue of the award-winning, bestselling horror phenomenon. Gain more insight into Erica's troubled past as she struggles to navigate her tumultuous connection with her mentor, Jessica Slaughter. How will Erica earn her teeth as a black mask – and what role will Jessica play?" RATED T In Shops: Aug 06, 2025

FENCE CHALLENGERS TP

BOOM PRH

MAY250846

(W) C.S. Pacat (A) Johanna the Mad

EN GARDE! The beloved sports romance returns from acclaimed writer C.S. Pacat and iconic artist Johanna the Mad, pushing the saga to new competitive heights! Kings Row are heading into the State Championships as underdog champions, and now have to contend with the best of the best in fencing-including potentially facing Exton themselves. Before they can get there though, they'll have to get through some of the other top teams, including some old rivals… Collects Fence Challengers: Long Shot and Fence Challengers: Sweet Sixteen. RATED T In Shops: Jul 30, 2025

HELLO DARKNESS TP VOL 02

BOOM PRH

MAY250847

(W) Garth Ennis, James Tynion Iv (A) Becky Cloonan

Descend deeper into the darkness… but watch out! It's even more of the most frightening stories by today's top horror storytellers! The hot sun beats down on the desert, but when night falls, what lies waiting in the dust for an unsuspecting cowpoke? In a cabin after the end of the world, is the promise of company a comfort or a curse? When Something is Killing the Children, Erica Slaughter must piece together the events of many a story to tell what is real.From the past to the future to the uncomfortably now, Hello Darkness taps into our fears both primal and present! Featuring stories by Garth Ennis and Becky Cloonan; the Eisner Award-winning team of James Tynion IV and Werther Dell'Edera; Sarah Andersen, R.L. Stine and Francesco Francavilla; and many more! Collects Hello Darkness #5-8, RATED T+ In Shops: Jul 16, 2025

HOLLOW THE WOMAN IN WHITE OGN

BOOM PRH

MAY250848

(W) Shannon Watters, Branden Boyer-White (A) Berenice Nelle

Hollow's long-awaited sequel is here! It's been a quiet, perfect winter so far in the town of Sleepy Hollow. Izzy and Vicky's relationship is amazing… except for some disastrous dates, which don't mean anything…right? (Right?!) And best friends Croc and Leon are rock-solid, trying to make a hit out of their new ghost-hunting web series…until jealousy springs up and threatens to ruin things with Croc's girlfriend Marjorie (and maybe things between him and Leon, too-if only Croc would notice). Then, in a string of spooky events, Leon vanishes near Raven Rock, a spot made famous by hundreds of years of sinister legends. Luckily, the friends have a history of solving supernatural riddles, and help from their own ghostly ally-the Headless Horseman of the Hollow himself! But the longer Leon is missing, the more dire things seem. And the deeper the friends get into the mystery of Raven Rock's most famous ghost, the Woman in White, the more they realize they may be up against a force none of them are able to defeat… RATED T In Shops: Jul 23, 2025

HOLLOW THE WOMAN IN WHITE OGN HC

MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS HC THE PINK RANGER DLX ED

BOOM PRH

MAY250850

(W) Amy Jo Johnson, Matt Hotson (A) Nico Leon

Discover the hidden backstories and bold new adventures of the iconic Kimberly Hart, the original Pink Power Ranger! From her first solo Power Rangers adventure, to the acclaimed sequel series The Return, set 22 years later and written by Amy Jo Johnson herself, this morphinominal collection brings together Kimberly's most iconic moments, dangerous villains, and heroic allies. Collects Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Return #1-4, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Pink #1-6, "Re-Imagine" from the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers 30th Anniversary Special, and a brand-new short story. ForimRATED T+

In Shops: Jul 30, 2025

ZOMBIE TALES TP COMP COLL

BOOM PRH

MAY250851

(W) Mark Waid, Keith Giffen (A) F?bio Moon

The ultimate zombie anthology has risen from the grave… and it's still hungry! From deeply disturbing tales of terror to gut-busting laughs, this collection has something for every type of zombie fan.Featuring work from the likes of industry legends Mark Waid, Keith Giffen, Steve Niles, Joe R. Lansdale, Karl Kesel, Andy Kuhn, Tom Peyer, Ming Doyle, William Messner-Loebs, Tom Fowler, Ron Lim, J.K. Woodward, and Eisner-Award winning artist Fábio Moon among a host of other horror heavies, this new collection re-assembles the complete series in a single volume for the first time! Collects Zombie Tales, Zombie Tales: Oblivious, Zombie Tales: The Dead, and Zombie Tales: The Series #1-12.

In Shops: Jul 09, 2025

GRIM #23 CVR A FLAVIANO

BOOM! STUDIOS

MAY250790

MAY250791 – GRIM #23 CVR B FLAVIANO

MAY250792 – GRIM #23 CVR C 20TH ANNIVERSARY PANOSIAN VAR

MAY250793 – GRIM #23 CVR D 10 COPY INCV RIVAS VAR

MAY250794 – GRIM #23 CVR E 20 COPY INCV PANOSIAN VIR

MAY250795 – GRIM #23 CVR F 25 COPY INCV CERMAK VIR

(W) Stephanie Phillips (A / CA) Flaviano

"What fate lies ahead for our favorite reapers?

Only two issues left to find out!

Another thrilling installment in a journey through the afterlife brought to you by writer Stephanie Phillips and artist Flaviano!"

RATED T

In Shops: Jul 02, 2025

UNCANNY VALLEY #10 (OF 10) CVR A WACHTER

BOOM! STUDIOS

MAY250836

MAY250837 – UNCANNY VALLEY #10 (OF 10) CVR B FLEECS

MAY250838 – UNCANNY VALLEY #10 (OF 10) CVR C 10 COPY INCV WACHTER VIR

(W) Tony Fleecs (A / CA) Dave Wachter

"It all ends here!

Oliver's journey reaches its climax as The First prepares to sacrifice him to gain ultimate power. Will Margaret and Pecos arrive in time to save him or will they be forced to watch as he's destroyed forever?"

RATED T

In Shops: Jul 09, 2025

