Helluva Boss Joins Hazbin Hotel on Prime Video; Seasons 3 & 4 Ordered

Vivienne Medrano's animated series Hazbin Hotel and Helluva Boss share the same Hellaverse - and now, they're about to share Prime Video.

How about some great news for Vivienne Medrano's Hazbin Hotel universe fans? During this afternoon's LVL UP Expo, Prime Video announced that the animated web series Helluva Boss would be getting a third and fourth season. In addition, Medrano has locked in a first-look deal with the streaming service, all of which was announced during a special animated presentation where it was also confirmed that the two animated series are part of the same "Hellaverse." Here's how it will work: the first two seasons of Helluva Boss will hit Prime Video in the Fall (while also remaining available on YouTube). From Season 3 on, Prime Video gets the exclusive window to stream the new episodes before they end up anywhere else. "I am so grateful to Prime Video for their continued support of our work on 'Hazbin Hotel' and for allowing our team at Spindlehorse to expand The Hellaverse by embracing 'Helluva Boss,' shared Vivienne Medrano, Executive Producer and Creator of Hazbin Hotel and Helluva Boss. "I'm so excited for what this means for the continued rise of Indie animation! It's a dream come true to be able to tell these stories, and I truly can't wait for you to see what we have planned!"

Set in Hell, Helluva Boss follows the hell-born imp Blitzo (the "o" is silent), the eccentric leader of I.M.P. (Immediate Murder Professionals), a small, chaotic assassination business able to run thanks to a magic grimoire, and a complicated situationship with the demon prince Stolas. Alongside his equally chaotic ragtag crew – Moxxie, a by-the-books marksman; Millie, a fiery and skilled assassin; and Loona, their snarky, hellbound receptionist – Blitzo takes on contracts to kill targets in the human world. Balancing their work with personal lives, the team constantly finds themselves in absurd, violent, and darkly comedic situations.

Created by Vivienne Medrano, the animated series stars Brandon Rogers (Class Acts), Richard Horvitz (Invader Zim), Vivian Williams (Grey's Anatomy), Erica Lindbeck (ThunderCats Roar), and Bryce Pinkham (Mercy Street). The series also features Alex Brightman (Hazbin Hotel), James Monroe Iglehart (Superkitties), Cristina Vee (Sailor Moon), Georgie Leahy (Normal British Series), Rochelle Diamante, and Morgana Ignis (Class Acts). Medrano and Tom Murray serve as executive producers.

