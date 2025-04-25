Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: AENT, diamond

Alliance Entertainment (AENT) Cancels Its Purchase Of Diamond Comics

Alliance Entertainment cancels its purchase of Diamond Comic Distribution. Are Universal Distribution and Ad Populum now Diamond's owners?

Article Summary Alliance Entertainment cancels its bid to acquire Diamond Comic Distributors via Chapter 11 auction.

Universal Distribution and Ad Populum emerge as potential new owners of Diamond's assets.

SEC filing reveals details of AENT's sudden withdrawal from the purchase agreement.

Bankruptcy process faced legal disputes, with Universal and Ad Populum's back-up bid reconsidered.

Here we go again. Alliance Entertainment or AENT has issued an SEC filing as a Notice Of Termination over their agreement won in Chapter 11 bankruptcy auction to buy Diamond Comic Distributors.

The filing states first that"On April 25, 2025, Thomas Finke advised the Board of Directors of Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation (the "Company") that he is resigning as a director of the Company effective May 1, 2025." Is this relevant? I don't know. Because it goes on to say that "On April 24, 2025, the Company sent a Notice of Termination to Diamond Comic Distributors, Inc. ("Diamond"), terminating the previously executed Asset Purchase Agreement to acquire substantially all of the assets of Diamond through a court-supervised bankruptcy process. The termination was effective immediately." It was signed by Executive Chairman and recent podcast star, Bruce Ogilvie.

Bruce Ogilvie declined to comment or clarify when approached by Bleeding Cool earlier today. Currently this also means that Universal Distribution and Ad Populum should be the new owners of Diamond Comic Distributors after all. Unless, of course, they have moved on. Basic Fun was the third highest bidder…

