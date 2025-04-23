Posted in: Card Games, Games, Konami, Tabletop, Yu-Gi-Oh! | Tagged: yu gi oh!, Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game

Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG Announces Justice Hunters Booster Pack

The Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG has confirmed a new Booster Pack coming this Summer, as Justice Hunters will be released in early August

Konami revealed a new Booster Pack coming to the Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game, as Justice Hunters will arrive this Summer. This is a new Fusion-based Deck theme in which they have taken Dragontails and combined them with Dragons and Spellcasters, offering up some new combos and ways to mess with the current meta. Justice Hunters will have 60 cards, which breaks down to having 10 Ultra Rares, 10 Super Rares, and 40 Rares (some of which are also available as Super Rare upgrades). What's more, 15 cards will also available as Collector's Rares, with additional cards also available as Starlight Rares. Finally, each pack contains seven cards with one foil card and six Rare cards per pack. We have more details about the Booster Pack below as it will hit the market on August 1, 2025, settling for $4.50 per pack.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game – Justice Hunters

ragontails combine Dragons and Spellcasters for a new Fusion-based Deck theme. Besides powerful new Fusion Monsters and Fusion Spells, Dragontail monsters have extra abilities to empower your Fusion Summons. Whenever you use a Dragontail monster as Fusion Material, you get a free Dragontail Spell or Trap from your Deck. (Some Dragontails do more than that, like also destroying or negating your opponent's cards, too!) Every Dragontail monster also has an additional special ability, like returning itself to your Deck after use, or allowing you to Fusion Summon during your opponent's turn. Gaze up at the stars and discover a magical new Fusion world!

Who let the dogs out?! Meet the K9 team, the crimefighters of the future, ready to send your opponent's monsters straight to the pound! K9 is a rapid deployment Xyz-focused Deck that lets you pop out quick Level five monsters and Xyz Summon – even during your opponent's turn! If you have an old favorite Rank 5 Xyz Monster, get ready to bring it back to active duty, since K9 effects work well with ANY Rank 5 Xyz Monster!

