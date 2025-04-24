Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, Movies, Opinion, TV, TV | Tagged: daredevil, daredevil: born again

Daredevil: Born Again Star: "Woke" Agenda Claim "Absolute Nonsense"

Daredevil: Born Again star Vincent D'Onofrio shut down an individual claiming that the Marvel Television/Disney+ series had a "woke" agenda.

By now, we all know that work is already underway on the second season of Showrunner Dario Scardapane and Marvel Television's Charlie Cox (Matt Murdock) and Vincent D'Onofrio's (Wilson Fisk)-starring Daredevil: Born Again, with March 2026 the confirmed premiere month. Considering Fisk has thrown NYC under martial law and outlawed vigilantes, driving Matt and a team of resistance fighters underground to find a way to get the city back, March can't come soon enough. And then there's the not-so-small matter of Frank (Jon Bernthal), who doesn't seem long for incarceration, meaning the Punisher is going to be back in the game, too. Of course, that doesn't mean everyone is happy, like one individual who tagged D'Onofrio, Justin Benson, Aaron Moorhead, Disney+, and Marvel Studios.

Their issue? That the creative team has "come out and basically said that they are using Daredevil as an anti-conservative and cop show." Running with the assumption that they're right, the individual went on to assume that Marvel Studios and Disney+ "are going to double down on woke season 2" (you knew "woke" was going to get dropped in there at some point). They ended their post by noting how "sad" they were that the show "decided to attack half of America" and that they were "hoping the reboot would be getting back to just good story telling, but at this point I guess it won't even be that."

Well, all of the unfounded assumptions and projections on the individual's part would get a response from one of the folks they tagged. "This is absolute nonsense. We are not doubling down on any such thing. This statement is just not so," D'Onofrio responded. "If there was any truth to it, I think I would know. We are telling Daredevil stories. We are not pushing any agenda other than making a Kick ass super hero drama." Of course, D'Onofrio's right. Maybe it's just us, be we can't see why anyone would side with a group of rogue cops breaking the law while running around wearing Punisher logos. That's not exactly the "winning" side in all of this. It's like trying to make the argument that Antony Starr's Homelander in Prime Video's The Boys is just "misunderstood."

"It's all led up to this… Such a mix of emotions as we close out S1. So grateful for the cast, crew and studio for their confidence and indulgence. Biggest of thanks to Sana, Brad, Kevin, Lou, Aaron, Justin, Charlie, Vincent, Deb, Jon and the whole mad circus. And yeah, Season 2 March 2026," Scardapane wrote as the caption to their Instagram post – here's a look:

In case you didn't know, filming on the second season is already underway – but that doesn't mean Cox and D'Onforio didn't have some time for a quick break to show some love and appreciation to the viewers who've made the show a hit – and to drop the ten-ton tease that they're back in Hell's Kitchen – and how about the name on that gym? Here's a look at D'Onofrio and Cox thanking the fans for their support while also dropping a nice location teaser to get fans psyched for the second season, which is currently filming:

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities, is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course. With Dario Scardapane serving as showrunner, the series stars Charlie Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio, Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, and Michael Gandolfini, along with Ayelet Zurer, Jon Bernthal, and Tony Dalton.

Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again is directed by Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd. The Disney+ streaming series is executive-produced by Scardapane, Benson, Moore, Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Chris Ord, and Matt Corman.

