Fire Country: Our Preview For Tonight's 2-Hour, 2-Ep Season 3 Finale

With CBS's Fire Country Season 3 wrapping up tonight, here's our preview for S03E19: "A Change in the Wind" and S03E20: "I’d Do It Again."

CBS and series creators and executive producers Tony Phelan, Joan Rater, and Max Thieriot's Fire Country wraps up its third season run tonight – and it's doing it in a very big way. During tonight's two-episode, two-hour season finale (S03E19: "A Change in the Wind" and S03E20: "I'd Do It Again"), Bode (Thieriot) and the squad will be taking on a gas station fire and a raging firestorm that threatens Three Rock and Walter's (Jeff Fahey) care facility. Here's a look at the official overviews for both chapters, as well as the two-episode trailer, sneak peek, and image gallery:

Fire Country Season 3 Finale Previews

Fire Country Season 3 Episode 19: "A Change in the Wind" – When a fire erupts at a gas station, Bode (Max Thieriot) and Manny (Kevin Alejandro) jump into action to protect the patrons and property. Written by Jen Klein and directed by Max Thieriot.

Fire Country Season 3 Episode 20: "I'd Do It Again" – Extremely high winds and dangerous conditions push the Zebel Ridge fire into Edgewater, threatening Three Rock and Walter's care facility. Written by Tia Napolitano and directed by Bill Purple.

CBS's Fire Country stars Max Thieriot (SEAL Team) as Bode Leone, a young convict seeking redemption and a shortened prison sentence by joining a prison release firefighting program in Northern California, where he and other inmates are partnered with elite firefighters to extinguish massive, unpredictable wildfires across the region. It's a high-risk, high-reward assignment, and the heat is turned up when Bode is assigned to the program in his rural hometown, where he was once a golden all-American son until his troubles began. Years ago, Bode burned down everything in his life, leaving town with a big secret. Now he's back, with the rap sheet of a criminal and the audacity to believe in a chance for redemption with Cal Fire.

Inspired by Thieriot's experiences growing up in Northern California fire country and produced by CBS Studios, CBS's Fire Country also stars Billy Burke (Vince), Kevin Alejandro (Manny), Diane Farr (Sharon), Stephanie Arcila (Gabriela), Jordan Calloway (Jake), and Jules Latimer (Eve). Tony Phelan, Joan Rater, Tia Napolitano, Bill Harper, Max Thieriot, Jerry Bruckheimer, and Kristie Anne Reed serve as executive producers.

