Grandma No! Confirms Late May Release Date For PC

The devs for Grandma No! has revealed the official release date, as the game will be release for PC via Steam on Steam in late May

Indie game developer Wallride Games and publisher Super Rare Originals have confirmed the release date for Grandma No!, as it arrives sooner than expected. In case you haven't seen the game, you play as a granny just trying to get day-to-day tasks done, as simple things become a geriatric adventure that you must overcome. We have the latest trailer from the team for you to check out here as the game will be released on PC via Steam on May 22, 2025.

Grandma No!

In Grandma No!, it's up to the player to keep things under control, or the house turns into a whirlwind of chaos; a range of challenges and scenarios that need to be resolved await. What chaos ensues when Grandma gets stuck babysitting her grandkid out of the blue? Grandma, No! is a physics-based, laugh-out-loud adventure where the player steps into the worn-out slippers of a grandma who's in way over her head. She is trying to survive her day without burning the house down – or maybe she'll embrace the mayhem. The gameplay takes a turn when 'simple' tasks go off the rails. Taking out the trash may lead to something unexpected, while cooking dinner could end up with more fire than flavor. Each challenge is designed to be wilder than the last, and new outfits for Grandma can be unlocked along the way so she can tackle the mayhem in style.

Chaotic Physics Madness: Grandma's daily chores turn into absurd adventures thanks to unpredictable physics. Embrace the hilarity.

Grandma's daily chores turn into absurd adventures thanks to unpredictable physics. Embrace the hilarity. Three Wild Locations: Explore Grandma's garden, backyard, kitchen, and living room, each loaded with bonkers tasks and out-of-this-world surprises.

Explore Grandma's garden, backyard, kitchen, and living room, each loaded with bonkers tasks and out-of-this-world surprises. High-Stakes Interactions: Hyper interactive playground where your actions may have permanent consequences.

Hyper interactive playground where your actions may have permanent consequences. Expect the Unexpected: From freaky twists to guest appearances, there's always something bizarre waiting to derail your plans.

