American Horror Story: From "Murder House" to "1984", 10 Years of AHS

No, there isn't some demon, ghost, alien, mermaid, clown-dressed serial killer, or the son of Satan messing with your calendars. Viewers are now less than a week away from Ryan Murphy & Brad Falchuk's American Horror Story: Double Feature (Part 1: Red Tide), and Murphy is following up on a promise he made late last month to honor the horror franchise's 10th anniversary. What follows is a look at a thread released earlier today that included nine very cool mini-recaps, one for each of the popular series' seasons. Even with having watched all nine seasons at least once before, the following clips were a nice "refresher course" on the show's origins (and got us wanting to binge "Apocalypse").

So here's a trip down a very dark & twisted memory lane as we look back on ten years and nine seasons of FX's American Horror Story, with Season 10 "Double Feature (Part 1: Red Tide): premiering August 25:

"AHS: Murder House" (2011):

"AHS: Asylum" (2012-2013):

"AHS: Coven" (2013-2014):

"AHS: Freak Show" (2014-2015):

"AHS: Hotel" (2015-2016):

"AHS: Roanoke" (2016):

"AHS: Cult" (2017):

"AHS: Apocalypse" (2018):

"AHS: 1984" (2019):

"Throughout the month of August, I'll be celebrating A DECADE of 'American Horror Stories' with original content — interviews, podcasts, behind-the-scenes looks, and much more unearthing ten years of memories and untold tales. It seems like yesterday when Brad Falchuk and I called up Jessica Lange, Dylan McDermott, Connie Britton, Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson, Lily Rabe, Denis O'Hare, Taissa Farmiga, and Frances Conroy and said 'hey…wanna make this fun weird thing with us?' Thanks to the cast and crew and most of all THE FANS for making AHS the gift that goes on giving. And thanks to [Graphic Designer Fosterlands] for this amazing VHS graphic," Murphy wrote in the caption to his Instagram post (which you can check out below) to announce a month-long celebration of the AHS universe:

Now here's your look at the official trailer for FX's American Horror Story: Double Feature, ready to unleash a "Red Tide' beginning August 25th:

American Horror Story: Double Feature (Part 1: Red Tide) S10E01 "Cape Fear": A struggling writer, his pregnant wife, and their daughter move to an isolated beach town for the winter. Once they're settled in, the town's true residents begin to make themselves known. Written by Ryan Murphy & Brad Falchuk; directed by John J. Gray. American Horror Story: Double Feature (Part 1: Red Tide) S10E02 "Pale": A quick fix for Harry's writer's block has unexpected side effects. Two eccentric locals offer Harry a helping hand. Written by Brad Falchuk & Ryan Murphy; directed by Loni Peristere.

American Horror Story: Double Feature (Part 1: Red Tide) stars Sarah Paulson as TB Karen, Evan Peters as Austin, Finn Wittrock as Harry Gardener, Lily Rabe as Doris Gardener, Frances Conroy as Belle Noir, Leslie Grossman as Ursula, Billie Lourd as Lark, Adina Porter as Chief Burelson, Angelica Ross as The Chemist, Macaulay Culkin as Mickey, Ryan Kiera Armstrong as Alma Gardener, Spencer Novich as Pale Person, and V Nixie as Pale Person. Denis O'Hare, Matt Bomer, and Chad Michaels also star.

