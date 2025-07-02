Posted in: CW, Hulu, TV | Tagged: buffy, buffy the vampire slayer

Buffy Star Carpenter Talks Revival; Cordelia's Fate "Felt So Unjust"

Charisma Carpenter has high hopes for the upcoming Buffy the Vampire Slayer sequel series and how it could do right by Cordelia.

As rumblins continue about what the future might hold for series star/EP Sarah Michelle Gellar, Showrunners Nora Zuckerman and Lila Zuckerman, director Chloé Zhao, and EP Gail Berman's Gellar and Ryan Kiera Armstrong-starring Buffy the Vampire Slayer sequel series, Charisma Carpenter, who recently launched her "Buffy" and "Angel" first-watch podcast, Charisma Carpenter: The B*tch is Back! on Patreon, has more to share about the possibility of Cordelia making a return in some way. Though Cordelia would meet her tragic fate during the spinoff series Angel, Gellar shared during an interview in June that her "dream" was to find a way to bring back as many of the characters who had died as possible.

"I am so excited for fans, and I know it will be fantastic because of who's involved," Carpenter shared with IGN. "To see this actually happen for the fans makes me thrilled. I am so hopeful to be included, for Cordelia to be a part of this new iteration." As for the possibility of Cordelia returning, Carpenter admitted, "I don't know really what to make of it." She continued, "I'm sure there are caveats — Cordelia died on 'Angel' not on 'Buffy.' I don't know what that means for Cordelia specifically, but I'm hopeful that it includes Cordelia, obviously, it would be a dream to be included, and it would just be so poetic for that to occur, and for it to occur with this group."

As much faith as she had in the original series' writers, Carpenter sounds like she has the same faith in the current writers. "These writers are wildly creative, I'm sure they could figure it out if they wanted to, if it was a fan thing, where if there was a thirst or craving or need for Cordelia to be there, I'm sure with one hell of a creative team they have leading the writers room, it would be possible," Carpenter added. As for those fans who want to see justice done for Cordelia based on how she exited the "Buffyverse," Carpenter is right there with them. "Listen, you're not gonna get an argument out of me. Because the way it went down for her was just — without using inflammatory language — just was not… she was built up so big, she'd grown so much, she'd had this remarkable journey, and for her to go out the way that she did just felt so unjust."

