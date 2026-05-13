Posted in: FX, TV | Tagged: ahs, American Horror Story

American Horror Story Season 13 Trio Confirm "Coven" Roles; New Images

Along with new images, American Horror Story Season 13 stars Angela Bassett, Billie Lourd, and Gabourey Sidibe confirm their "Coven" roles.

Article Summary American Horror Story Season 13 took center stage at Disney Upfronts 2026 with returning stars and a dramatic cast reveal.

FX says AHS Season 13 will unite fan-favorite roles and iconic horrors, teasing witches, pentagrams, and a supreme surprise.

Angela Bassett confirmed Marie Laveau is back, signaling American Horror Story Season 13 will revisit Coven mythology.

Gabourey Sidibe and Billie Lourd also confirmed their Coven returns, fueling hype for a witch-heavy American Horror Story.

On Tuesday evening, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Angela Bassett, Emma Roberts, Billie Lourd, and Gabourey Sidibe took part in Disney's big Upfronts 2026 presentation to get the word out about Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk's American Horror Story Season 13 – and formally introduce FX's Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette breakout Paul Anthony Kelly to the cast. Of course, with this being the AHS Universe, it couldn't just be a normal introduction – not when you can have Peters, Bassett, Sidibe, Lourd, and Roberts flanked by hooded Druids before Kelly revealed himself to be one. Following up on our previous update, here are the images from the actual on-stage presentation, followed by the official overview of AHS 13 released by FX Networks, and Bassett, Sidibe, and Lourd confirming that they're returning as their "Coven" roles.

FX's "American Horror Story," the global phenomenon that has garnered more than 100 Emmy nominations since its launch in 2011, returns for an unrivaled 13th installment that will do justice to everyone's most feared number. Bringing together an all-star cast, many of whom are reprising fan favorite roles, AHS 13 continues to build on the anthology's decades-long legacy that has been streamed more than 700 million hours across the globe and spawned a legion of dedicated fans. Created and produced by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, "American Horror Story" has redefined the genre with various installments featuring a creepy murder house, a coven of witches, a traveling freak show, a haunted hotel and the apocalypse itself. Which iconic horrors will return to haunt the hallowed halls of 13 and what new terrors await? Light your candles, draw your pentagrams and prepare for a supreme surprise.

And here's a look at Bassett confirming her return to her "Coven" role, followed by Sidibe and Lourd taking her lead – and throwing out some love to now-retired Frances Conroy:

Angela Bassett's 'Coven' character Marie Laveau will be making a return in the thirteenth season of 'American Horror Story.' 👑 pic.twitter.com/gjBnKQOMCL — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) May 13, 2026 Show Full Tweet

Gabourey Sidibe and Billie Lourd tease what to expect from 'American Horror Story' season 13 — witches, Ariana Grande and whatever Angela Bassett says! pic.twitter.com/cyEt2AqfTj — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) May 12, 2026 Show Full Tweet

As it now stands, the cast for AHS 13 includes Jessica Lange, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Angela Bassett, Kathy Bates, Ariana Grande, Emma Roberts, Billie Lourd, Gabourey Sidibe, Leslie Grossman, John Waters, Joey Pollari, and Paul Anthony Kelly. Here's a look at Bassett discussing her return to the AHS Universe, followed by Lourd and Sidibe not only discussing their returns but also their interest in another season of Scream Queens:

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