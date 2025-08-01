Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: And Just Like That...

And Just Like That: "Sex and The City" Series Ending After 3 Seasons

And Just Like That Showrunner Michael Patrick King announced the "Sex and The City" series will end its run with a two-part Season 3 finale.

HBO Max's Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis-starring "Sex and The City" sequel series will be ending its run with the current third season. Showrunner Michael Patrick King took to social media to make the announcement, revealing that the current season of And Just Like That… was initially slated for 10 episodes but was expanded to 12 episodes to accommodate a two-part finale. "And just like that… the ongoing storytelling of the Sex And The City universe is coming to an end," shared King in a statement released this morning via social media.

King continued, "While I was writing the last episode of And Just Like That… season 3, it became clear to me that this might be a wonderful place to stop. Along with Sarah Jessica Parker, Casey Bloys, and Sarah Aubrey, we decided to end the popular series this year with a two-part finale and extended the original series order from 10 episodes to 12. SJP and I held off announcing the news until now because we didn't want the word 'final' to overshadow the fun of watching the season. It's with great gratitude we thank all the viewers who have let these characters into their homes and their hearts over these many years."

Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Cathy Ang, Mehcad Brooks, Jonathan Cake, Mario Cantone, Niall Cunningham, David Eigenberg, Evan Handler, Christopher Jackson, Logan Marshall-Green, Sebastiano Pigazzi, Alexa Swinton, Dolly Wells, and John Corbett made up the cast of the spinoff's third and final season.

HBO Max's And Just Like That… is developed and executive produced by Michael Patrick King, alongside executive producers John Melfi, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon, Julie Rottenberg, Elisa Zuritsky, and Susan Fales-Hill. The HBO series Sex and the City was created by Darren Star and was based on the book Sex and the City by Candace Bushnell.

