Animal Kingdom "12 Days of Heists": Airplanes, Art & Supplement Stores

As fans wait for news on the fifth season continues, we're back to check out TNT's Animal Kingdom and its "12 Days of Heist." Kicking off on December 14, "12 Days of Heist" looks back at some of the more memorable jobs that the Cody's have pulled off over the course of four seasons. They weren't always smooth, not always clean, and not always without casualties- but more often than not? They're works of art wrapped in major state and federal law-breaking. The celebration kicked off with a look at "The Brewery Heist," followed by "J's First Heist." Then we checked out "Smurf's First Heist" before looking back at "The Concert Heist." So what's been going on since then?

This time around, we're looking at the past three days of criminal appreciation. On the fifth day, we had "The Airplane Heist" while on the sixth day, a look at "The Art Heist." Catching us up to speed, we have Sunday's look at "The Supplement Store Heist"- all waiting for you below;

It's been quite some time since TNT first announced that the crime drama was returning for a fifth season, and fans have been itching to know how the Codys handle a world without Smurf (Ellen Barkin). They have their lives back, and they also have power. But what's that old Spider-Man saying about "power" and "responsibility"? With COVID impacting productions across the television landscape, work on the series has been in an off-and-on holding pattern for a large chunk of the year. In September, Shawn Hatosy aka Pope took to the show's social media to post a video reassuring fans that a new season was on the way and that they should keep an eye on the show's social media for updates and content.

Take a look at Hatosy's reminder that the Codys aren't going anywhere any time soon- and why it's important to wear a mask when you're at home or at "work":

Now here's a look back at the wild ride that was the fourth season of TNT's Animal Kingdom, wrapping up with a look back at the original teaser for the series' fifth season return:

Animal Kingdom season four stars Emmy® and Tony® winner Ellen Barkin as the matriarch of the Cody crime family along with Shawn Hatosy, Ben Robson, Jake Weary, Finn Cole, and Sohvi Rodriguez. Emily Deschanel also joins the cast this season in a recurring role. This season, Smurf (Barkin) is back on top reminding her boys who's boss no matter whom she hurts. Trapped with Smurf and becoming increasingly unhinged, Pope (Hatosy) has found new and dangerous ways to deal with his anger. J (Cole) continues to scheme about how to take over the family business, Craig (Robson) plots one of their most difficult heists and Deran (Weary) is worried about his future with Adrian (Spencer Treat Clark). Outsiders move in to threaten the Cody's fragile peace, including Angela (Deschanel), the former best friend of J's deceased mother and a recovering junkie, who tries to snake her way back into the family's good graces. And for the first time, audiences meet a young Smurf (Leila George) and the original crew that started it all.

Animal Kingdom is produced by John Wells Productions in association with Warner Horizon Scripted Television. John Wells and Eliza Clark serve as executive producers on the series, which was developed for television by Jonathan Lisco and inspired by the award-winning Australian feature film written & directed by David Michôd and produced by Liz Watts, who also serve as executive producers on the series.