Animaniacs Season 2 Teaser Finds Yakko, Wakko & Dot Going ThunderCats

The animated return of the classic 90s cartoon series Animaniacs released a look at the upcoming second season at NYCC. Animaniacs Season 2 debuts on Hulu on November 5 with all 13 episodes – because Hulu believes in the good "old-fashioned" television binge. Thank you, Hulu – this gives us something to binge while also devouring leftover Halloween candy we may or may not have acquired by stealing from a small child.

In the trailer, Animaniacs fully leans into the nostalgia factor with "80s Cats" – which cleverly rhymes with ThunderCats. Coincidence? I think not! Especially not since the "80s Cats" are none other than buff versions of Wacko, Yakko, and Dot themselves.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Animaniacs S2 | NYCC First Look Clip (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yWy1LginS4M)

In case you missed it, the first season brings the beloved characters and wacky brand of humor into the 21st century (though sadly without Bill Clinton playing the sax) but still features the original main voice cast of Rob Paulsen, Tress MacNeille, Jess Harnell, and Maurice LaMarche.

Yakko, Wakko & Dot return for an all-new season of this iconic, family-friendly series with something for everyone: pop culture parodies, musical showstoppers, takedowns of historical baddies…and even some important safety tips. Join the Warners and Pinky and the Brain as they wreak havoc everywhere they go, from the Warner Bros. lot to an international beauty pageant and all the way into outer space. And keep an eye out for Season 1 favorites Starbox & Cindy, as well as some rejected Animaniacs characters that were left on the cutting room floor.

Steven Spielberg returns as executive producer of the series, with Sam Register, President, Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios, Amblin Television Co-Presidents Darryl Frank & Justin Falvey also serving as executive producers. Wellesley Wild serves as showrunner & executive producer. Gabe Swarr serves as co-executive producer. Amblin Television produces in association with Warner Bros. Animation.