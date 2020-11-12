Arnold Schwarzenegger Father-Daughter Spy Series Finds Netflix Home

Arnold Schwarzenegger's hour-long untitled spy adventure series produced by Skydance found a home on Netflix, according to Deadline Hollywood. Also connected to the series is Top Gun: Maverick star Monica Barbero, which will head into development with a script-to-series commitment. Created by Nick Santora (Scorpion, Most Dangerous Game ), the Schwarzenegger global spy series will be his first for scripted television with Barbero playing his daughter. Why it's not called True Lies (1994) is beyond me. Maybe Eliza Dushku makes an appearance? Santora is executive producing the series as part of his deal with Skydance Television. He's currently serving in the same role for the Amazon Prime Video TV adaptation of Jack Reacher. The EP also developed for the soon-to-be-defunct Quibi and some of its highest-profile content in Most Dangerous Game that starred Liam Hemsworth and Christoph Waltz along with The Fugitive featuring Kiefer Sutherland.

Schwarzenegger's Netflix Global Spy Adventure Series Details

Schwarzenegger, Skydance's David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Bill Bost will co-executive produce with Santora. Carolyn Harris will oversee the project for the company, whose other projects for Netflix include Grace and Frankie and the recently-canceled Altered Carbon. Schwarzenegger revisited some of the most popular IP he was involved in the flop-but-well-intended Terminator: Dark Fate (2019) and the video game Predator: Hunting Grounds, lending his voice and reprising the role as Dutch Schaffer from the 1987 John McTiernan-directed original. He also stars in the animated Superhero Kindergarten for Prime and wrapped filming Kung Fury 2. In addition to co-starring with Tom Cruise in the upcoming Top Gun: Maverick for Paramount, Barbero was in Stumptown and Splitting Up Together, both canceled by ABC. She also wrapped filming the biopic I'm Charlie Walker and lent her voice for the upcoming animated spin-off Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas for Netflix.