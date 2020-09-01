Arnold Schwarzenegger to Star in Skydance Spy Adventure TV Series

With more film stars adjusting to television with the diversity afford from streamers, it shouldn't be too surprising Arnold Schwarzenegger decided to take the plunge. Skydance Television is developing an original hourlong series with the action star set to star in and executive produce the action spy series, according to Deadline Hollywood. The project comes courtesy of Nick Santora, which centers around a father and daughter and their adventures. Santora is best known for his work on Law & Order for NBC; Prison Break and Lie to Me for Fox; and Scorpion and Vegas for CBS. His most recent work is on Quibi's Most Dangerous Game and The Fugitive. The Most Dangerous Game, which stars Liam Hemsworth and Christoph Waltz, is nominated for two Emmys. Santora is currently also attached to act as executive producer and showrunner for the TV adaptation of Lee Childs' Jack Reacher for Amazon in junction with Skydance and Paramount.

Recent and Upcoming Projects from Schwarzenegger

Joining Schwarzenegger and Santora to executive produce are Skydance's David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Bill Bost while Carolyn Harris oversees the project. Skydance established a relationship with the actor with his past two Terminator films in Genisys (2015) and Dark Fate (2019). Despite the return of Linda Hamilton to the franchise and predominantly favorable reviews, Dark Fate underperformed at the box office. The former governor of California is keeping himself busy starring in the upcoming Kung Fury II: The Movie from David Sandberg, who crowdfunded his original film as a send-up of 80s action films. Schwarzenegger plays the president. He's currently also attached to reprise his role as Julius in Triplets, the sequel to 1988's Twins, which reunites him with director Ivan Reitman and co-star Danny DeVito. Joining them will be actor-comedian Eddie Murphy.