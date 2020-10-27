Assassin's Creed: Netflix Plans Live-Action, Animated & Anime Series

Netflix is adding a righteously huge video game franchise to its eventual goal of being able to never offer their subscribers the same selection twice in one lifetime ("The Endless Loop"), with the streaming service teaming up with Ubisoft to develop live-action, animated, and anime series take on Assassin's Creed. First up, a live-action series based on the international best-selling video game franchise executive produced by Ubisoft Film & Television's Jason Altman and Danielle Kreinik (with a search currently underway for a showrunner).

"We're excited to partner with Ubisoft and bring to life the rich, multilayered storytelling that 'Assassin's Creed' is beloved for," said Peter Friedlander, VP, Original Series, Netflix. "From its breathtaking historical worlds and massive global appeal as one of the best selling video game franchises of all time, we are committed to carefully crafting epic and thrilling entertainment based on this distinct IP and provide a deeper dive for fans and our members around the world to enjoy."

First launched in 2007, the franchise would go on to sell more than 155 million games worldwide, making it one of the best-selling series in video game history. It was adapted as a feature in 2016, with Assassin's Creed directed by Justin Kurzel and starring Michael Fassbender. "For more than 10 years, millions of fans around the world have helped shape the 'Assassin's Creed' brand into an iconic franchise," said Jason Altman, Head of Ubisoft Film & Television – Los Angeles. "We're thrilled to create an Assassin's Creed series with Netflix and we look forward to developing the next saga in the 'Assassin's Creed' universe."

Ubisoft Film & Television has a full slate of IP-based and original film and TV projects in various stages of development and production, including the films Tom Clancy's The Division (Netflix), Rabbids (Lionsgate), Just Dance (Screen Gems), Beyond Good & Evil (Netflix), the independent feature Werewolves Within, the current series Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet (Apple TV+) and French animated series Rabbids Invasion (season 4 on Netflix).