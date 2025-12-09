Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: avatar, Avatar The Last Airbender

Avatar: The Last Airbender S02 Poster Intros Toph; Teaser Tomorrow

Hitting Netflix in 2026, a new Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2 poster features Miya Cech's Toph, with a teaser trailer set for Wednesday.

Article Summary Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2 returns to Netflix in 2026 with new key art highlighting Toph's debut.

Miya Cech officially joins the cast as Toph, marking a major addition to the live-action adaptation lineup.

Production on Season 3 has already wrapped, with creators teasing exciting updates for fans of the series.

New cast members for Seasons 2 and 3 include Chin Han, Hoa Xuande, Jon Jon Briones, Tantoo Cardinal, and more.

It was almost exactly a month ago when the news first came down that filming on the third and final season of Netflix and Showrunners Christine Boylan and Jabbar Raisani's Gordon Cormier (Aang), Ian Ousley (Sokka), and Kiawentiio (Katara)-starring series adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender had wrapped filming. Along with that milestone moment, it was also teased that "exciting Season 2 updates" would be "coming very soon." Well, it looks like today would be that day, with a new key art poster released that not only confirms its 2026 return but also offers us our best look yet at Miya Cech's Toph. Even better? We're getting a teaser trailer on Wednesday…

Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2 & 3 Notes

Chin Han (Mortal Kombat), Hoa Xuande (The Sympathizer), Justin Chien (The Brothers Sun), Amanda Zhou (Spinning Out), Crystal Yu (Doctor Who), Kelemete Misipeka (Sons of Thunder), Lourdes Faberes (The Sandman), and Rekha Sharma (Yellowjackets) have joined the cast for the second season. Terry Chen (Lucky Star, Jessica Jones, House of Cards), Dolly De Leon (Triangle of Sadness, Between the Temples, Ghostlight), Lily Gao (Blue Sun Palace, Twisted Metal, Slip), Madison Hu (The Brothers Sun, Boogeyman), and Dichen Lachman (Severance, Jurassic World: Dominion, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes) have joined the cast for the second season. They join Miya Cech, who was officially announced as Toph back in September 2024.

Here's a look back at the video of the cast returning to start work on the second season – including the table read – that was released by Netflix back in September 2024:

In a social media post from November 2025 that included a look at the cast, it was announced that filming had wrapped on the third and final season. In addition, the post teased that "exciting Season 2 updates are coming very soon."

Speaking of Season 3, Jon Jon Briones (Ratched, Hadestown, The Last Voyage of the Demeter) has been cast as Piandao, with Tantoo Cardinal (Dances with Wolves, Legends of the Fall, Killers of the Flower Moon) tapped for the role of Hama and Adam Beach (Government Cheese, A Cut Above) on board as Hakoda for the final run.

That's a wrap on Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2! The time of Sozin's comet draws near. Season 3 is now in production! pic.twitter.com/Esx3ZOOGAq — Netflix (@netflix) May 20, 2025 Show Full Tweet

