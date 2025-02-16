Posted in: BBC, streaming, TV | Tagged: BAFTA, baftas, david tennant

BAFTA 2025 Film Awards: Your Guide to the David Tennant-Hosted Event

From when and where to watch to some really cool stuff from host David Tennant, here's your viewing guide to the 2025 EE BAFTA Film Awards.

With only a few hours to go until David Tennant (Doctor Who, Broadchurch, Jessica Jones, Rivals) takes the stage at Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall to host the 2025 EE BAFTA Film Awards ceremony, the fine folks here at Bleeding Cool wanted to make sure that you had all of the intel you needed to check it out. We're talking about when and where to check out the ceremony, who's set to present, who's getting special awards, who's been nominated for what, some cool things about Tennant running throughout, and much more.

When/Where Can I Check Out the 2025 EE BAFTA Film Awards? The ceremony takes place on Sunday, February 16th, at 7 pm GMT/2 pm ET/11 am PT. In the UK, you can check it out on BBC One and Player. In North America, you can stream it on BritBox International (and grab it on demand on BritBox in the Nordics and Australia). In addition, the ceremony will air on a number of international broadcasters.

Who's Presenting During the 2025 EE BAFTA Film Awards? So far, we're looking at Adam Pearson, Adam Scott, Anna Kendrick, Camila Cabello, Celia Imrie, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Colman Domingo, Gwendoline Christie, Hannah John-Kamen, Isabella Rossellini, James McAvoy, James Norton, Jesse Eisenberg, Joe Alwyn, Letitia Wright, Leo Woodall, Lupita Nyong'o, Marisa Abela, Marisa Tomei, Mark Hamill, Michelle Monaghan, Naomi Ackie, Nico Parker, Orlando Bloom, Pamela Anderson, Ralph Fiennes, Simon Pegg, Selena Gomez, Shazad Latif, Stephen Merchant, Thomasin McKenzie, Vanessa Kirby, Vanessa Williams, Will Poulter, Will Sharpe, Tom Felton, Wunmi Mosaku, and Zoe Saldaña.

Can We Expect Any Special Awards During the 2025 EE BAFTA Film Awards?

BAFTA Fellowship : British actor, comedian, presenter, and producer Warwick Davis will be honored with the arts charity's highest accolade and celebrated for his prolific career and as an exceptional advocate for creating a more inclusive screen industry.

: British actor, comedian, presenter, and producer Warwick Davis will be honored with the arts charity's highest accolade and celebrated for his prolific career and as an exceptional advocate for creating a more inclusive screen industry. BAFTA's Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema Award: MediCinema, the British charity dedicated to improving the well-being of patients in hospitals through the magic of film.

Who's Performing During the 2025 EE BAFTA Film Awards? Take That is set to perform "Greatest Day" from the BAFTA-nominated film Anora. In addition, actor and musician Jeff Goldblum (Wicked) will bring his unique and personal touch to an original piano performance for the "In Memoriam" in a moving tribute.

BAFTAs: Your 2025 EE BAFTA Film Awards Nominees

Before we take a look at the nominees, here's how the numbers break down in terms of the Top 10 nominated films: Conclave (12 noms), Emilia Pérez (11 noms), The Brutalist (9 noms), Anora (7 noms), Dune: Part Two (7 noms), Wicked (7 noms), A Complete Unknown (6 noms), Kneecap (6 noms), Nosferatu (5 noms), and The Substance (5 noms). Now, here's a look at the categories and nominees:

BEST FILM

ANORA Alex Coco, Samantha Quan, Sean Baker

THE BRUTALIST TBD

A COMPLETE UNKNOWN Fred Berger, Alex Heineman, James Mangold

CONCLAVE Tessa Ross, Juliette Howell, Michael A. Jackman

EMILIA PÉREZ TBD

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM

BIRD Andrea Arnold, Tessa Ross, Juliette Howell, Lee Groombridge

BLITZ Steve McQueen, Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Anita Overland

CONCLAVE Edward Berger, Tessa Ross, Juliette Howell, Michael A. Jackman, Peter Straughan

GLADIATOR II Ridley Scott, Douglas Wick, Lucy Fisher, Michael Pruss, David Scarpa, Peter Craig

HARD TRUTHS Mike Leigh, Georgina Lowe

KNEECAP Rich Peppiatt, Trevor Birney, Jack Tarling, Naoise Ó Cairealláin, Liam Óg Ó Hannaidh, JJ Ó Dochartaigh

LEE Ellen Kuras, Kate Solomon, Kate Winslet, Liz Hannah, Marion Hume, John Collee, Lem Dobbs

LOVE LIES BLEEDING Rose Glass, Andrea Cornwell, Oliver Kassman, Wereonika Tofilska

THE OUTRUN Nora Fingscheidt, Sarah Brocklehurst, Dominic Norris, Jack Lowden, Saoirse Ronan, Amy Liptrot

WALLACE AND GROMIT: VENGEANCE MOST FOWL Nick Park, Merlin Crossingham, Richard Beek, Mark Burton

OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER

HOARD Luna Carmoon (Director, Writer)

KNEECAP Rich Peppiatt (Director, Writer)

MONKEY MAN Dev Patel (Director)

SANTOSH Sandhya Suri (Director, Writer), James Bowsher (Producer), Balthazar de Ganay (Producer) [also produced by Mike Goodridge, Alan McAlex]

SISTER MIDNIGHT Karan Kandhari (Director, Writer)

FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE

ALL WE IMAGINE AS LIGHT Payal Kapadia, Thomas Hakim

EMILIA PÉREZ Jacques Audiard, TBD

I'M STILL HERE (AINDA ESTOU AQUI) Walter Salles, TBD

KNEECAP Rich Peppiatt, Trevor Birney

THE SEED OF THE SACRED FIG Mohammad Rasoulof, Amin Sadraei

DOCUMENTARY

BLACK BOX DIARIES Shiori Ito, Hanna Aqvilin, Eric Nyari

DAUGHTERS Natalie Rae, Angela Patton, TBD

NO OTHER LAND Yuval Abraham, Basel Adra, Hamdan Ballal, Rachel Szor

SUPER/MAN: THE CHRISTOPHER REEVE STORY Ian Bonhôte, Peter Ettedgui, Lizzie Gilliett, Robert Ford

WILL & HARPER Josh Greenbaum, Rafael Marmor, Christopher Leggett, Will Ferrell, Jessica Elbaum

ANIMATED FILM

FLOW Gints Zibalodis, Matīss Kaža

INSIDE OUT 2 Kelsey Mann, Mark Nielsen

WALLACE AND GROMIT: VENGEANCE MOST FOWL Nick Park, Merlin Crossingham, Richard Beek

THE WILD ROBOT Chris Sanders, Jeff Hermann

CHILDREN'S & FAMILY FILM

FLOW Gints Zibalodis, Matīss Kaža

KENSUKE'S KINGDOM Kirk Hendry, Neil Boyle, Camilla Deakin

WALLACE AND GROMIT: VENGEANCE MOST FOWL Nick Park, Merlin Crossingham, Richard Beek

THE WILD ROBOT Chris Sanders, Jeff Hermann

DIRECTOR

ANORA Sean Baker

THE BRUTALIST Brady Corbet

CONCLAVE Edward Berger

DUNE: PART TWO Denis Villeneuve

EMILIA PÉREZ Jacques Audiard

THE SUBSTANCE Coralie Fargeat

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

ANORA Written by Sean Baker

THE BRUTALIST Written by Brady Corbet & Mona Fastvold

KNEECAP Writer Rich Peppiatt, Story by Rich Peppiatt, Naoise Ó Cairealláin, Liam Óg Ó Hannaidh, JJ Ó Dochartaigh

A REAL PAIN Written by Jesse Eisenberg

THE SUBSTANCE Written by Coralie Fargeat

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

A COMPLETE UNKNOWN Screenplay by James Mangold and Jay Cocks

CONCLAVE Screenplay by Peter Straughan

EMILIA PÉREZ Written by Jacques Audiard

NICKEL BOYS Screenplay by RaMell Ross & Joslyn Barnes

SING SING Screenplay by Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar, Story by Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar, Clarence Maclin, John 'Divine G' Whitfield

LEADING ACTRESS

CYNTHIA ERIVO Wicked

KARLA SOFÍA GASCÓN Emilia Pérez

MARIANNE JEAN-BAPTISTE Hard Truths

MIKEY MADISON Anora

DEMI MOORE The Substance

SAOIRSE RONAN The Outrun

LEADING ACTOR

ADRIEN BRODY The Brutalist

TIMOTHÉE CHALAMET A Complete Unknown

COLMAN DOMINGO Sing Sing

RALPH FIENNES Conclave

HUGH GRANT Heretic

SEBASTIAN STAN The Apprentice

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

SELENA GOMEZ Emilia Pérez

ARIANA GRANDE Wicked

FELICITY JONES The Brutalist

JAMIE LEE CURTIS The Last Showgirl

ISABELLA ROSSELLINI Conclave

ZOE SALDAÑA Emilia Pérez

SUPPORTING ACTOR

YURA BORISOV Anora

KIERAN CULKIN A Real Pain

CLARENCE MACLIN Sing Sing

EDWARD NORTON A Complete Unknown

GUY PEARCE The Brutalist

JEREMY STRONG The Apprentice

CASTING

ANORA Sean Baker, Samantha Quan

THE APPRENTICE Stephanie Gorin, Carmen Cuba

A COMPLETE UNKNOWN Yesi Ramirez

CONCLAVE Nina Gold, Martin Ware

KNEECAP Carla Stronge

CINEMATOGRAPHY

THE BRUTALIST Lol Crawley

CONCLAVE Stéphane Fontaine

DUNE: PART TWO Greig Fraser

EMILIA PÉREZ Paul Guilhaume

NOSFERATU Jarin Blaschke

EDITING

ANORA Sean Baker

CONCLAVE Nick Emerson

DUNE: PART TWO Joe Walker

EMILIA PÉREZ Juliette Welfling

KNEECAP Julian Ulrichs, Chris Gill

COSTUME DESIGN

BLITZ Jacqueline Durran

A COMPLETE UNKNOWN Arianne Phillips

CONCLAVE Lisy Christl

NOSFERATU Linda Muir

WICKED Paul Tazewell

MAKE UP & HAIR

DUNE: PART TWO Love Larson, Eva Von Bahr

EMILIA PÉREZ Julia Floch Carbonel, Emmanuel Janvier, Jean-Christophe Spadaccini, Romain

Marietti

NOSFERATU David White, Traci Loader, Suzanne Stokes-Munton

THE SUBSTANCE Pierre-Olivier Persin, Stéphanie Guillon, Frédérique Arguello, Marilyne Scarselli

WICKED Frances Hannon, Laura Blount, Sarah Nuth

ORIGINAL SCORE

THE BRUTALIST Daniel Blumberg

CONCLAVE Volker Bertelmann

EMILIA PÉREZ Camille, Clément Ducol

NOSFERATU Robin Carolan

THE WILD ROBOT Kris Bowers

PRODUCTION DESIGN

THE BRUTALIST Judy Becker, Patricia Cuccia

CONCLAVE Suzie Davies, Cynthia Sleiter

DUNE: PART TWO Patrice Vermette, Shane Vieau

NOSFERATU Craig Lathrop

WICKED Nathan Crowley, Lee Sandales

SOUND

BLITZ John Casali, Paul Cotterell, James Harrison

DUNE: PART TWO Ron Bartlett, Doug Hemphill, Gareth John, Richard King

GLADIATOR II Stéphane Bucher, Matthew Collinge, Paul Massey Danny Sheehan

THE SUBSTANCE Valérie Deloof, Victor Fleurant, Victor Praud, Stéphane Thiébaut, Emmanuelle Villard

WICKED Robin Baynton, Simon Hayes, John Marquis, Andy Nelson, Nancy Nugent Title

SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS

BETTER MAN Luke Millar, David Clayton, Keith Herft, Peter Stubbs

DUNE: PART TWO Paul Lambert, Stephen James, Gerd Nefzer, Rhys Salcombe

GLADIATOR II Mark Bakowski, Neil Corbould, Nikki Penny, Pietro Ponti

KINGDOM OF THE PLANET OF THE APES Erik Winquist, Rodney Burke, Paul Story, Stephen Unterfranz

WICKED Pablo Helman, Paul Corbould, Jonathan Fawkner, Anthony Smith

BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION

ADIÓS José Prats, Natalia Kyriacou, Bernardo Angeletti

MOG'S CHRISTMAS Robin Shaw, Joanna Harrison, Camilla Deakin, Ruth Fielding

WANDER TO WONDER Nina Gantz, Stienette Bosklopper, Simon Cartwright, Maarten Swart

BRITISH SHORT FILM

THE FLOWERS STAND SILENTLY, WITNESSING Theo Panagopoulos, Marissa Keating

MARION Joe Weiland, Finn Constantine, Marija Djikic

MILK Miranda Stern, Ashionye Ogene

ROCK, PAPER, SCISSORS Franz Böhm, Ivan, Hayder Rothschild Hoozeer

STOMACH BUG Matty Crawford, Karima Sammout-Kanellopoulou

EE RISING STAR AWARD (Public Vote)

MARISA ABELA

JHARREL JEROME

DAVID JONSSON

MIKEY MADISON

NABHAAN RIZWAN

BAFTAs 2024: A Look Back at David Tennant's Opener

Heading into last year's ceremony, Tennant made it crystal clear that he would be steering clear of dropping any Taylor Swift jokes while hosting. But what we did get from Tennant was another reunion with his long-time friend & co-star Michael Sheen for the awards ceremony's opening sketch. Shifting back to the twisted versions of themselves from their popular pandemic series Staged, the video below finds Sheen needing Tennant to babysit his dog, Bark Ruffalo. But there's one huge problem – Tennant has to host the BAFTAs, so… what to do, what to do? How about trying to find a replacement sitter – like Stanley Tucci, Himesh Patel, Tom Hiddleston, or Judi Dench? Unfortunately, Tennant doesn't get any takers – so it's time for Tennant to make Bark Ruffalo his "plus one" as they make their way to the awards show (and a reunion with Sheen). Seriously… Tennant, Sheen, guest stars, and an adorable dog – how can you go wrong?

