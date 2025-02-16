Posted in: BBC, streaming, TV | Tagged: , ,

BAFTA 2025 Film Awards: Your Guide to the David Tennant-Hosted Event

From when and where to watch to some really cool stuff from host David Tennant, here's your viewing guide to the 2025 EE BAFTA Film Awards.

With only a few hours to go until David Tennant (Doctor Who, Broadchurch, Jessica Jones, Rivals) takes the stage at Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall to host the 2025 EE BAFTA Film Awards ceremony, the fine folks here at Bleeding Cool wanted to make sure that you had all of the intel you needed to check it out. We're talking about when and where to check out the ceremony, who's set to present, who's getting special awards, who's been nominated for what, some cool things about Tennant running throughout, and much more.

When/Where Can I Check Out the 2025 EE BAFTA Film Awards? The ceremony takes place on Sunday, February 16th, at 7 pm GMT/2 pm ET/11 am PT. In the UK, you can check it out on BBC One and Player. In North America, you can stream it on BritBox International (and grab it on demand on BritBox in the Nordics and Australia). In addition, the ceremony will air on a number of international broadcasters.

BAFTA
Image: BAFTA; New York, USA – 17 February 2021: BAFTA Awards logo close up on website page, Illustrative Editorial (shutterstock.com/Postmodern Studio)

Who's Presenting During the 2025 EE BAFTA Film Awards? So far, we're looking at Adam Pearson, Adam Scott, Anna Kendrick, Camila Cabello, Celia Imrie, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Colman Domingo, Gwendoline Christie, Hannah John-Kamen, Isabella Rossellini, James McAvoy, James Norton, Jesse Eisenberg, Joe Alwyn, Letitia Wright, Leo Woodall, Lupita Nyong'o, Marisa Abela, Marisa Tomei, Mark Hamill, Michelle Monaghan, Naomi Ackie, Nico Parker, Orlando Bloom, Pamela Anderson, Ralph Fiennes, Simon Pegg, Selena Gomez, Shazad Latif, Stephen Merchant, Thomasin McKenzie, Vanessa Kirby, Vanessa Williams, Will Poulter, Will Sharpe, Tom Felton, Wunmi Mosaku, and Zoe Saldaña.

Can We Expect Any Special Awards During the 2025 EE BAFTA Film Awards?

  • BAFTA Fellowship: British actor, comedian, presenter, and producer Warwick Davis will be honored with the arts charity's highest accolade and celebrated for his prolific career and as an exceptional advocate for creating a more inclusive screen industry.
  • BAFTA's Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema Award: MediCinema, the British charity dedicated to improving the well-being of patients in hospitals through the magic of film.

Who's Performing During the 2025 EE BAFTA Film Awards? Take That is set to perform "Greatest Day" from the BAFTA-nominated film Anora. In addition, actor and musician Jeff Goldblum (Wicked) will bring his unique and personal touch to an original piano performance for the "In Memoriam" in a moving tribute.

Can I Follow the "EE BAFTA Film Awards 2025 Red Carpet Show" on Social Media? Make sure to use #EEBAFTAs, and feel free to follow along on Twitter: @BAFTA; Instagram: BAFTA; Facebook: BAFTA; YouTube: BAFTA; LinkedIn: BAFTA; TikTok: BAFTA 

BAFTAs: Your 2025 EE BAFTA Film Awards Nominees

Before we take a look at the nominees, here's how the numbers break down in terms of the Top 10 nominated films: Conclave (12 noms), Emilia Pérez (11 noms), The Brutalist (9 noms), Anora (7 noms), Dune: Part Two (7 noms), Wicked (7 noms), A Complete Unknown (6 noms), Kneecap (6 noms), Nosferatu (5 noms), and The Substance (5 noms). Now, here's a look at the categories and nominees:

BEST FILM

ANORA Alex Coco, Samantha Quan, Sean Baker
THE BRUTALIST TBD
A COMPLETE UNKNOWN Fred Berger, Alex Heineman, James Mangold
CONCLAVE Tessa Ross, Juliette Howell, Michael A. Jackman
EMILIA PÉREZ TBD

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM

BIRD Andrea Arnold, Tessa Ross, Juliette Howell, Lee Groombridge
BLITZ Steve McQueen, Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Anita Overland
CONCLAVE Edward Berger, Tessa Ross, Juliette Howell, Michael A. Jackman, Peter Straughan
GLADIATOR II Ridley Scott, Douglas Wick, Lucy Fisher, Michael Pruss, David Scarpa, Peter Craig
HARD TRUTHS Mike Leigh, Georgina Lowe
KNEECAP Rich Peppiatt, Trevor Birney, Jack Tarling, Naoise Ó Cairealláin, Liam Óg Ó Hannaidh, JJ Ó Dochartaigh
LEE Ellen Kuras, Kate Solomon, Kate Winslet, Liz Hannah, Marion Hume, John Collee, Lem Dobbs
LOVE LIES BLEEDING Rose Glass, Andrea Cornwell, Oliver Kassman, Wereonika Tofilska
THE OUTRUN Nora Fingscheidt, Sarah Brocklehurst, Dominic Norris, Jack Lowden, Saoirse Ronan, Amy Liptrot
WALLACE AND GROMIT: VENGEANCE MOST FOWL Nick Park, Merlin Crossingham, Richard Beek, Mark Burton

OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER

HOARD Luna Carmoon (Director, Writer)
KNEECAP Rich Peppiatt (Director, Writer)
MONKEY MAN Dev Patel (Director)
SANTOSH Sandhya Suri (Director, Writer), James Bowsher (Producer), Balthazar de Ganay (Producer) [also produced by Mike Goodridge, Alan McAlex]
SISTER MIDNIGHT Karan Kandhari (Director, Writer)

FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE

ALL WE IMAGINE AS LIGHT Payal Kapadia, Thomas Hakim
EMILIA PÉREZ Jacques Audiard, TBD
I'M STILL HERE (AINDA ESTOU AQUI) Walter Salles, TBD
KNEECAP Rich Peppiatt, Trevor Birney
THE SEED OF THE SACRED FIG Mohammad Rasoulof, Amin Sadraei

DOCUMENTARY

BLACK BOX DIARIES Shiori Ito, Hanna Aqvilin, Eric Nyari
DAUGHTERS Natalie Rae, Angela Patton, TBD
NO OTHER LAND Yuval Abraham, Basel Adra, Hamdan Ballal, Rachel Szor
SUPER/MAN: THE CHRISTOPHER REEVE STORY Ian Bonhôte, Peter Ettedgui, Lizzie Gilliett, Robert Ford
WILL & HARPER Josh Greenbaum, Rafael Marmor, Christopher Leggett, Will Ferrell, Jessica Elbaum

ANIMATED FILM

FLOW Gints Zibalodis, Matīss Kaža
INSIDE OUT 2 Kelsey Mann, Mark Nielsen
WALLACE AND GROMIT: VENGEANCE MOST FOWL Nick Park, Merlin Crossingham, Richard Beek
THE WILD ROBOT Chris Sanders, Jeff Hermann

CHILDREN'S & FAMILY FILM

FLOW Gints Zibalodis, Matīss Kaža
KENSUKE'S KINGDOM Kirk Hendry, Neil Boyle, Camilla Deakin
WALLACE AND GROMIT: VENGEANCE MOST FOWL Nick Park, Merlin Crossingham, Richard Beek
THE WILD ROBOT Chris Sanders, Jeff Hermann

DIRECTOR

ANORA Sean Baker
THE BRUTALIST Brady Corbet
CONCLAVE Edward Berger
DUNE: PART TWO Denis Villeneuve
EMILIA PÉREZ Jacques Audiard
THE SUBSTANCE Coralie Fargeat

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

ANORA Written by Sean Baker
THE BRUTALIST Written by Brady Corbet & Mona Fastvold
KNEECAP Writer Rich Peppiatt, Story by Rich Peppiatt, Naoise Ó Cairealláin, Liam Óg Ó Hannaidh, JJ Ó Dochartaigh
A REAL PAIN Written by Jesse Eisenberg
THE SUBSTANCE Written by Coralie Fargeat

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

A COMPLETE UNKNOWN Screenplay by James Mangold and Jay Cocks
CONCLAVE Screenplay by Peter Straughan
EMILIA PÉREZ Written by Jacques Audiard
NICKEL BOYS Screenplay by RaMell Ross & Joslyn Barnes
SING SING Screenplay by Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar, Story by Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar, Clarence Maclin, John 'Divine G' Whitfield

LEADING ACTRESS

CYNTHIA ERIVO Wicked
KARLA SOFÍA GASCÓN Emilia Pérez
MARIANNE JEAN-BAPTISTE Hard Truths
MIKEY MADISON Anora
DEMI MOORE The Substance
SAOIRSE RONAN The Outrun

LEADING ACTOR

ADRIEN BRODY The Brutalist
TIMOTHÉE CHALAMET A Complete Unknown
COLMAN DOMINGO Sing Sing
RALPH FIENNES Conclave
HUGH GRANT Heretic
SEBASTIAN STAN The Apprentice

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

SELENA GOMEZ Emilia Pérez
ARIANA GRANDE Wicked
FELICITY JONES The Brutalist
JAMIE LEE CURTIS The Last Showgirl
ISABELLA ROSSELLINI Conclave
ZOE SALDAÑA Emilia Pérez

SUPPORTING ACTOR

YURA BORISOV Anora
KIERAN CULKIN A Real Pain
CLARENCE MACLIN Sing Sing
EDWARD NORTON A Complete Unknown
GUY PEARCE The Brutalist
JEREMY STRONG The Apprentice

CASTING

ANORA Sean Baker, Samantha Quan
THE APPRENTICE Stephanie Gorin, Carmen Cuba
A COMPLETE UNKNOWN Yesi Ramirez
CONCLAVE Nina Gold, Martin Ware
KNEECAP Carla Stronge

CINEMATOGRAPHY

THE BRUTALIST Lol Crawley
CONCLAVE Stéphane Fontaine
DUNE: PART TWO Greig Fraser
EMILIA PÉREZ Paul Guilhaume
NOSFERATU Jarin Blaschke

EDITING

ANORA Sean Baker
CONCLAVE Nick Emerson
DUNE: PART TWO Joe Walker
EMILIA PÉREZ Juliette Welfling
KNEECAP Julian Ulrichs, Chris Gill

COSTUME DESIGN

BLITZ Jacqueline Durran
A COMPLETE UNKNOWN Arianne Phillips
CONCLAVE Lisy Christl
NOSFERATU Linda Muir
WICKED Paul Tazewell

MAKE UP & HAIR

DUNE: PART TWO Love Larson, Eva Von Bahr
EMILIA PÉREZ Julia Floch Carbonel, Emmanuel Janvier, Jean-Christophe Spadaccini, Romain
Marietti
NOSFERATU David White, Traci Loader, Suzanne Stokes-Munton
THE SUBSTANCE Pierre-Olivier Persin, Stéphanie Guillon, Frédérique Arguello, Marilyne Scarselli
WICKED Frances Hannon, Laura Blount, Sarah Nuth

ORIGINAL SCORE

THE BRUTALIST Daniel Blumberg
CONCLAVE Volker Bertelmann
EMILIA PÉREZ Camille, Clément Ducol
NOSFERATU Robin Carolan
THE WILD ROBOT Kris Bowers

PRODUCTION DESIGN

THE BRUTALIST Judy Becker, Patricia Cuccia
CONCLAVE Suzie Davies, Cynthia Sleiter
DUNE: PART TWO Patrice Vermette, Shane Vieau
NOSFERATU Craig Lathrop
WICKED Nathan Crowley, Lee Sandales

SOUND

BLITZ John Casali, Paul Cotterell, James Harrison
DUNE: PART TWO Ron Bartlett, Doug Hemphill, Gareth John, Richard King
GLADIATOR II Stéphane Bucher, Matthew Collinge, Paul Massey Danny Sheehan
THE SUBSTANCE Valérie Deloof, Victor Fleurant, Victor Praud, Stéphane Thiébaut, Emmanuelle Villard
WICKED Robin Baynton, Simon Hayes, John Marquis, Andy Nelson, Nancy Nugent Title

SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS

BETTER MAN Luke Millar, David Clayton, Keith Herft, Peter Stubbs
DUNE: PART TWO Paul Lambert, Stephen James, Gerd Nefzer, Rhys Salcombe
GLADIATOR II Mark Bakowski, Neil Corbould, Nikki Penny, Pietro Ponti
KINGDOM OF THE PLANET OF THE APES Erik Winquist, Rodney Burke, Paul Story, Stephen Unterfranz
WICKED Pablo Helman, Paul Corbould, Jonathan Fawkner, Anthony Smith

BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION

ADIÓS José Prats, Natalia Kyriacou, Bernardo Angeletti
MOG'S CHRISTMAS Robin Shaw, Joanna Harrison, Camilla Deakin, Ruth Fielding
WANDER TO WONDER Nina Gantz, Stienette Bosklopper, Simon Cartwright, Maarten Swart

BRITISH SHORT FILM

THE FLOWERS STAND SILENTLY, WITNESSING Theo Panagopoulos, Marissa Keating
MARION Joe Weiland, Finn Constantine, Marija Djikic
MILK Miranda Stern, Ashionye Ogene
ROCK, PAPER, SCISSORS Franz Böhm, Ivan, Hayder Rothschild Hoozeer
STOMACH BUG Matty Crawford, Karima Sammout-Kanellopoulou

EE RISING STAR AWARD (Public Vote)

MARISA ABELA
JHARREL JEROME
DAVID JONSSON
MIKEY MADISON
NABHAAN RIZWAN

BAFTAs 2024: A Look Back at David Tennant's Opener

Heading into last year's ceremony, Tennant made it crystal clear that he would be steering clear of dropping any Taylor Swift jokes while hosting. But what we did get from Tennant was another reunion with his long-time friend & co-star Michael Sheen for the awards ceremony's opening sketch. Shifting back to the twisted versions of themselves from their popular pandemic series Staged, the video below finds Sheen needing Tennant to babysit his dog, Bark Ruffalo. But there's one huge problem – Tennant has to host the BAFTAs, so… what to do, what to do? How about trying to find a replacement sitter – like Stanley Tucci, Himesh Patel, Tom Hiddleston, or Judi Dench? Unfortunately, Tennant doesn't get any takers – so it's time for Tennant to make Bark Ruffalo his "plus one" as they make their way to the awards show (and a reunion with Sheen). Seriously… Tennant, Sheen, guest stars, and an adorable dog – how can you go wrong?

