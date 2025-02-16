Posted in: BBC, streaming, TV | Tagged: BAFTA, baftas, david tennant
BAFTA 2025 Film Awards: Your Guide to the David Tennant-Hosted Event
From when and where to watch to some really cool stuff from host David Tennant, here's your viewing guide to the 2025 EE BAFTA Film Awards.
With only a few hours to go until David Tennant (Doctor Who, Broadchurch, Jessica Jones, Rivals) takes the stage at Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall to host the 2025 EE BAFTA Film Awards ceremony, the fine folks here at Bleeding Cool wanted to make sure that you had all of the intel you needed to check it out. We're talking about when and where to check out the ceremony, who's set to present, who's getting special awards, who's been nominated for what, some cool things about Tennant running throughout, and much more.
When/Where Can I Check Out the 2025 EE BAFTA Film Awards? The ceremony takes place on Sunday, February 16th, at 7 pm GMT/2 pm ET/11 am PT. In the UK, you can check it out on BBC One and Player. In North America, you can stream it on BritBox International (and grab it on demand on BritBox in the Nordics and Australia). In addition, the ceremony will air on a number of international broadcasters.
Who's Presenting During the 2025 EE BAFTA Film Awards? So far, we're looking at Adam Pearson, Adam Scott, Anna Kendrick, Camila Cabello, Celia Imrie, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Colman Domingo, Gwendoline Christie, Hannah John-Kamen, Isabella Rossellini, James McAvoy, James Norton, Jesse Eisenberg, Joe Alwyn, Letitia Wright, Leo Woodall, Lupita Nyong'o, Marisa Abela, Marisa Tomei, Mark Hamill, Michelle Monaghan, Naomi Ackie, Nico Parker, Orlando Bloom, Pamela Anderson, Ralph Fiennes, Simon Pegg, Selena Gomez, Shazad Latif, Stephen Merchant, Thomasin McKenzie, Vanessa Kirby, Vanessa Williams, Will Poulter, Will Sharpe, Tom Felton, Wunmi Mosaku, and Zoe Saldaña.
Can We Expect Any Special Awards During the 2025 EE BAFTA Film Awards?
- BAFTA Fellowship: British actor, comedian, presenter, and producer Warwick Davis will be honored with the arts charity's highest accolade and celebrated for his prolific career and as an exceptional advocate for creating a more inclusive screen industry.
- BAFTA's Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema Award: MediCinema, the British charity dedicated to improving the well-being of patients in hospitals through the magic of film.
Who's Performing During the 2025 EE BAFTA Film Awards? Take That is set to perform "Greatest Day" from the BAFTA-nominated film Anora. In addition, actor and musician Jeff Goldblum (Wicked) will bring his unique and personal touch to an original piano performance for the "In Memoriam" in a moving tribute.
BAFTAs: Your 2025 EE BAFTA Film Awards Nominees
Before we take a look at the nominees, here's how the numbers break down in terms of the Top 10 nominated films: Conclave (12 noms), Emilia Pérez (11 noms), The Brutalist (9 noms), Anora (7 noms), Dune: Part Two (7 noms), Wicked (7 noms), A Complete Unknown (6 noms), Kneecap (6 noms), Nosferatu (5 noms), and The Substance (5 noms). Now, here's a look at the categories and nominees:
BEST FILM
ANORA Alex Coco, Samantha Quan, Sean Baker
THE BRUTALIST TBD
A COMPLETE UNKNOWN Fred Berger, Alex Heineman, James Mangold
CONCLAVE Tessa Ross, Juliette Howell, Michael A. Jackman
EMILIA PÉREZ TBD
OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM
BIRD Andrea Arnold, Tessa Ross, Juliette Howell, Lee Groombridge
BLITZ Steve McQueen, Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Anita Overland
CONCLAVE Edward Berger, Tessa Ross, Juliette Howell, Michael A. Jackman, Peter Straughan
GLADIATOR II Ridley Scott, Douglas Wick, Lucy Fisher, Michael Pruss, David Scarpa, Peter Craig
HARD TRUTHS Mike Leigh, Georgina Lowe
KNEECAP Rich Peppiatt, Trevor Birney, Jack Tarling, Naoise Ó Cairealláin, Liam Óg Ó Hannaidh, JJ Ó Dochartaigh
LEE Ellen Kuras, Kate Solomon, Kate Winslet, Liz Hannah, Marion Hume, John Collee, Lem Dobbs
LOVE LIES BLEEDING Rose Glass, Andrea Cornwell, Oliver Kassman, Wereonika Tofilska
THE OUTRUN Nora Fingscheidt, Sarah Brocklehurst, Dominic Norris, Jack Lowden, Saoirse Ronan, Amy Liptrot
WALLACE AND GROMIT: VENGEANCE MOST FOWL Nick Park, Merlin Crossingham, Richard Beek, Mark Burton
OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER
HOARD Luna Carmoon (Director, Writer)
KNEECAP Rich Peppiatt (Director, Writer)
MONKEY MAN Dev Patel (Director)
SANTOSH Sandhya Suri (Director, Writer), James Bowsher (Producer), Balthazar de Ganay (Producer) [also produced by Mike Goodridge, Alan McAlex]
SISTER MIDNIGHT Karan Kandhari (Director, Writer)
FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE
ALL WE IMAGINE AS LIGHT Payal Kapadia, Thomas Hakim
EMILIA PÉREZ Jacques Audiard, TBD
I'M STILL HERE (AINDA ESTOU AQUI) Walter Salles, TBD
KNEECAP Rich Peppiatt, Trevor Birney
THE SEED OF THE SACRED FIG Mohammad Rasoulof, Amin Sadraei
DOCUMENTARY
BLACK BOX DIARIES Shiori Ito, Hanna Aqvilin, Eric Nyari
DAUGHTERS Natalie Rae, Angela Patton, TBD
NO OTHER LAND Yuval Abraham, Basel Adra, Hamdan Ballal, Rachel Szor
SUPER/MAN: THE CHRISTOPHER REEVE STORY Ian Bonhôte, Peter Ettedgui, Lizzie Gilliett, Robert Ford
WILL & HARPER Josh Greenbaum, Rafael Marmor, Christopher Leggett, Will Ferrell, Jessica Elbaum
ANIMATED FILM
FLOW Gints Zibalodis, Matīss Kaža
INSIDE OUT 2 Kelsey Mann, Mark Nielsen
WALLACE AND GROMIT: VENGEANCE MOST FOWL Nick Park, Merlin Crossingham, Richard Beek
THE WILD ROBOT Chris Sanders, Jeff Hermann
CHILDREN'S & FAMILY FILM
FLOW Gints Zibalodis, Matīss Kaža
KENSUKE'S KINGDOM Kirk Hendry, Neil Boyle, Camilla Deakin
WALLACE AND GROMIT: VENGEANCE MOST FOWL Nick Park, Merlin Crossingham, Richard Beek
THE WILD ROBOT Chris Sanders, Jeff Hermann
DIRECTOR
ANORA Sean Baker
THE BRUTALIST Brady Corbet
CONCLAVE Edward Berger
DUNE: PART TWO Denis Villeneuve
EMILIA PÉREZ Jacques Audiard
THE SUBSTANCE Coralie Fargeat
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
ANORA Written by Sean Baker
THE BRUTALIST Written by Brady Corbet & Mona Fastvold
KNEECAP Writer Rich Peppiatt, Story by Rich Peppiatt, Naoise Ó Cairealláin, Liam Óg Ó Hannaidh, JJ Ó Dochartaigh
A REAL PAIN Written by Jesse Eisenberg
THE SUBSTANCE Written by Coralie Fargeat
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
A COMPLETE UNKNOWN Screenplay by James Mangold and Jay Cocks
CONCLAVE Screenplay by Peter Straughan
EMILIA PÉREZ Written by Jacques Audiard
NICKEL BOYS Screenplay by RaMell Ross & Joslyn Barnes
SING SING Screenplay by Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar, Story by Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar, Clarence Maclin, John 'Divine G' Whitfield
LEADING ACTRESS
CYNTHIA ERIVO Wicked
KARLA SOFÍA GASCÓN Emilia Pérez
MARIANNE JEAN-BAPTISTE Hard Truths
MIKEY MADISON Anora
DEMI MOORE The Substance
SAOIRSE RONAN The Outrun
LEADING ACTOR
ADRIEN BRODY The Brutalist
TIMOTHÉE CHALAMET A Complete Unknown
COLMAN DOMINGO Sing Sing
RALPH FIENNES Conclave
HUGH GRANT Heretic
SEBASTIAN STAN The Apprentice
SUPPORTING ACTRESS
SELENA GOMEZ Emilia Pérez
ARIANA GRANDE Wicked
FELICITY JONES The Brutalist
JAMIE LEE CURTIS The Last Showgirl
ISABELLA ROSSELLINI Conclave
ZOE SALDAÑA Emilia Pérez
SUPPORTING ACTOR
YURA BORISOV Anora
KIERAN CULKIN A Real Pain
CLARENCE MACLIN Sing Sing
EDWARD NORTON A Complete Unknown
GUY PEARCE The Brutalist
JEREMY STRONG The Apprentice
CASTING
ANORA Sean Baker, Samantha Quan
THE APPRENTICE Stephanie Gorin, Carmen Cuba
A COMPLETE UNKNOWN Yesi Ramirez
CONCLAVE Nina Gold, Martin Ware
KNEECAP Carla Stronge
CINEMATOGRAPHY
THE BRUTALIST Lol Crawley
CONCLAVE Stéphane Fontaine
DUNE: PART TWO Greig Fraser
EMILIA PÉREZ Paul Guilhaume
NOSFERATU Jarin Blaschke
EDITING
ANORA Sean Baker
CONCLAVE Nick Emerson
DUNE: PART TWO Joe Walker
EMILIA PÉREZ Juliette Welfling
KNEECAP Julian Ulrichs, Chris Gill
COSTUME DESIGN
BLITZ Jacqueline Durran
A COMPLETE UNKNOWN Arianne Phillips
CONCLAVE Lisy Christl
NOSFERATU Linda Muir
WICKED Paul Tazewell
MAKE UP & HAIR
DUNE: PART TWO Love Larson, Eva Von Bahr
EMILIA PÉREZ Julia Floch Carbonel, Emmanuel Janvier, Jean-Christophe Spadaccini, Romain
Marietti
NOSFERATU David White, Traci Loader, Suzanne Stokes-Munton
THE SUBSTANCE Pierre-Olivier Persin, Stéphanie Guillon, Frédérique Arguello, Marilyne Scarselli
WICKED Frances Hannon, Laura Blount, Sarah Nuth
ORIGINAL SCORE
THE BRUTALIST Daniel Blumberg
CONCLAVE Volker Bertelmann
EMILIA PÉREZ Camille, Clément Ducol
NOSFERATU Robin Carolan
THE WILD ROBOT Kris Bowers
PRODUCTION DESIGN
THE BRUTALIST Judy Becker, Patricia Cuccia
CONCLAVE Suzie Davies, Cynthia Sleiter
DUNE: PART TWO Patrice Vermette, Shane Vieau
NOSFERATU Craig Lathrop
WICKED Nathan Crowley, Lee Sandales
SOUND
BLITZ John Casali, Paul Cotterell, James Harrison
DUNE: PART TWO Ron Bartlett, Doug Hemphill, Gareth John, Richard King
GLADIATOR II Stéphane Bucher, Matthew Collinge, Paul Massey Danny Sheehan
THE SUBSTANCE Valérie Deloof, Victor Fleurant, Victor Praud, Stéphane Thiébaut, Emmanuelle Villard
WICKED Robin Baynton, Simon Hayes, John Marquis, Andy Nelson, Nancy Nugent Title
SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS
BETTER MAN Luke Millar, David Clayton, Keith Herft, Peter Stubbs
DUNE: PART TWO Paul Lambert, Stephen James, Gerd Nefzer, Rhys Salcombe
GLADIATOR II Mark Bakowski, Neil Corbould, Nikki Penny, Pietro Ponti
KINGDOM OF THE PLANET OF THE APES Erik Winquist, Rodney Burke, Paul Story, Stephen Unterfranz
WICKED Pablo Helman, Paul Corbould, Jonathan Fawkner, Anthony Smith
BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION
ADIÓS José Prats, Natalia Kyriacou, Bernardo Angeletti
MOG'S CHRISTMAS Robin Shaw, Joanna Harrison, Camilla Deakin, Ruth Fielding
WANDER TO WONDER Nina Gantz, Stienette Bosklopper, Simon Cartwright, Maarten Swart
BRITISH SHORT FILM
THE FLOWERS STAND SILENTLY, WITNESSING Theo Panagopoulos, Marissa Keating
MARION Joe Weiland, Finn Constantine, Marija Djikic
MILK Miranda Stern, Ashionye Ogene
ROCK, PAPER, SCISSORS Franz Böhm, Ivan, Hayder Rothschild Hoozeer
STOMACH BUG Matty Crawford, Karima Sammout-Kanellopoulou
EE RISING STAR AWARD (Public Vote)
MARISA ABELA
JHARREL JEROME
DAVID JONSSON
MIKEY MADISON
NABHAAN RIZWAN
BAFTAs 2024: A Look Back at David Tennant's Opener
Heading into last year's ceremony, Tennant made it crystal clear that he would be steering clear of dropping any Taylor Swift jokes while hosting. But what we did get from Tennant was another reunion with his long-time friend & co-star Michael Sheen for the awards ceremony's opening sketch. Shifting back to the twisted versions of themselves from their popular pandemic series Staged, the video below finds Sheen needing Tennant to babysit his dog, Bark Ruffalo. But there's one huge problem – Tennant has to host the BAFTAs, so… what to do, what to do? How about trying to find a replacement sitter – like Stanley Tucci, Himesh Patel, Tom Hiddleston, or Judi Dench? Unfortunately, Tennant doesn't get any takers – so it's time for Tennant to make Bark Ruffalo his "plus one" as they make their way to the awards show (and a reunion with Sheen). Seriously… Tennant, Sheen, guest stars, and an adorable dog – how can you go wrong?