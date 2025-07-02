Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: countdown, Jensen Ackles, the boys

Countdown: Jensen Ackles Learns "The Boys" Isn't Going to Be Ignored

Jensen Ackles posted a video of how he could never forget about his work on The Boys, even when showing up to work on Countdown.

Did you really think that just because he's starring in and executive-producing Showrunner Derek Haas's Countdown (a great series that you seriously need to be checking out), Jensen Ackles (Supernatural) would be allowed to forget about the universe of Showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys? Of course, how could he? I mean, he recently wrapped the fifth and final season of the flagship series, and he's expected to start filming Showrunner Paul Grellong's Ackles and Aya Cash (Clara Vought, aka Stormfront)-starring 50's-set prequel spinoff The Boys: Vought Rising in August. But just in case it would ever come close to slipping his mind, Ackles shared a video of what he faced every time he went to work on Countdown.

In the video posted earlier today on Instagram, Ackles (accompanied by Countdown co-star Elliot Knight) showed us what he has to stare at every day when he would show up on the set: a look at Karl Urban's Butcher and "The Boys" logo on a huge Prime Video sign. "Just staring at me. Challenging me. 🤨Worlds colliding, I suppose," Ackles wrote as the caption – here's a look:

Speaking with Collider in June for an extended interview regarding his career in support of his new Prime Video series Countdown, Ackles shared that he is excited to examine how Soldier Boy was in his own time and not time-displaced as we've seen him for most of The Boys. "I'm excited to explore what that world looks like and feels like and sounds like, and see how those characters come to life in that setting," Ackles shared. "I've been playing Soldier Boy in modern day, but I've been playing him like he's kind of an old guy. He's a grandpa from back in the day, so it'll be interesting to now play him with contemporaries." Of course, just because it's a 50s-set prequel doesn't mean it's going to lack in that The Boys "uniqueness" when it comes to storytelling: "It may be like an odd explanation of how we've ended up where we are."

Will Hochman (Blue Bloods) and Elizabeth Posey (Euphoria) have joined the cast, though their respective roles are being kept under wraps. In addition, Mason Dye (Stranger Things) – who's playing Bombsight during the fifth and final season of The Boys – could reprise the role for the prequel series (though nothing has been confirmed).

