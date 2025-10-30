Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: Bat-Fam

Bat-Fam Opening Title Sequence Features Music by Patrick Stump (VIDEO)

Set to hit Prime Video on Nov. 10th, here's the opening title sequence for the animated series Bat-Fam, with music by Patrick Stump.

Article Summary Bat-Fam animated series debuts on Prime Video and Amazon Kids+ starting November 10th.

The opening title sequence features original music composed by Patrick Stump of Fall Out Boy.

Bat-Fam showrunner Mike Roth revealed new details during New York Comic Con with key cast members.

The animated series explores Batman's family life with new characters at Wayne Manor.

EP/Showrunner Mike Roth and cast members Bobby Moynihan (Man-Bat), London Hughes (Alicia Pennyworth), and Yonas Kibreab (Little Batman/Damian Thomas Wayne) rolled out our best look yet at DC and Warner Bros. Animation's Bat-Fam earlier this month during New York Comic Con. Now, with less than two weeks to go until it starts hitting screens, we're getting a look at the official opening title sequence for the animated series – composed by none other than Patrick Stump (Fall Out Boy, Prime Video's Hazbin Hotel).

Here's a look at the official opening title sequence for Bat-Fam, set to stream on Prime Video and Amazon Kids+ beginning November 10th, followed by what we previously learned about the animated series:

Prime Video's Bat-Fam follows Batman, Alfred, and young Damian Wayne – now having taken on the mantle of "Little Batman" – as they welcome a few new residents to Wayne Manor. Joining the family dinner table is Alicia Pennyworth, Alfred's free-spirited grandniece; Claire, a recently reformed Super-Villain; Ra's al Ghul, Damian's adoring "Pap Pap" who also happens to be Batman's longtime nemesis; and Man-Bat, who takes up residence in the Wayne Manor belfry. Oh! And let's not forget Selina, the beloved family cat. This close-knit family of misfits navigates the fun and frustrations of ordinary life while protecting the streets of Gotham City.

The voice cast includes Luke Wilson as Bruce Wayne/Batman, Yonas Kibreab as Damian Wayne/Little Batman, James Cromwell as Alfred Pennyworth, Haley Tju as Claire, London Hughes as Alicia Pennyworth, Michael Benyaer as Ra's al Ghul, and Bobby Moynihan as Man-Bat. In addition, a number of guest stars will be featured, including Reid Scott, Natasha Leggero, Diedrich Bader, and Kevin Michael Richardson. Here's the previously released image gallery for the highly anticipated animated series, followed by a look back at Merry Little Batman:

Executive producer and showrunner Mike Roth and executive producer Jase Ricci developed the series. Sam Register also serves as executive producer.

