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Doctor Who, UFC 250, Rick and Morty & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Last of Us, UFC 250, Doctor Who, Rick and Morty, Lioness, Peaky Blinders, Slow Horses, Ghosts, and more!

Article Summary Doctor Who leads today’s BCTV Daily Dispatch with RTD memoir news, Pete McTighe updates, and fallout reactions.

Doctor Who shares the spotlight with Rick and Morty, The Last of Us, Lioness, and My Adventures with Superman.

UFC 250, AEW Dynamite, and TNA iMPACT! bring wrestling and fight coverage into today’s packed TV lineup.

Peaky Blinders, Slow Horses, Ghosts, Widow’s Bay, and more round out a fast-moving mix of previews and news.

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Last of Us, UFC 250, Widow's Bay, Doctor Who, Rick and Morty, My Adventures with Superman, Lioness, Little House on the Prairie, Peaky Blinders, Slow Horses, Bosch-The Lincoln Lawyer, Home Improvement, Ghosts, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Friday, June 12th, 2026:

Elsbeth: Carrie Preston on Season 4 Hopes, Guest Stars; Dianne Wiest

The Last of Us: Peter Sarsgaard Joins Season 3 Cast in Original Role

TNA Thursday Night iMPACT! Preview: Eric Young Gets His Title Shot

UFC 250 Shocker: When Did Trump, MAGA Stop Hating on Bud Light?

AEW Dynamite: Summer Blockbuster Review: Forbidden Door Opens

Widow's Bay Set for Season 2; Apple TV Renews Matthew Rhys-Starrer

Doctor Who Christmas Special? Nope, But RTD Did Write His Memoir

The Americas: Fun Fact Edition Explores "The Wild West" Tonight

Doctor Who Writer Pete McTighe Offers Fans Some Encouraging Words

"Life, Larry" Trailer Previews Larry David's Twisted Take on History

Rick and Morty S09E04 Preview: Yeah, Rick Might Need an Intervention

My Adventures with Superman Season 3 Clip: Kara's "Family" Reunion

Lioness Season 3 Teaser: The Line Between Duty & Home Isn't So Clear

Little House on the Prairie Trailer Previews New Netflix Series Adapt

Surviving Earth Debuts Tonight: Ep. 1 "When the Earth Burned" Preview

Peaky Blinders Series Welcomes New & Returning Faces to The Cast

Slow Horses Season 6 Set for September; Teaser, Images Released

Doctor Who, "Avatar" Anger, Get Jiro! & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Bosch-Mickey Haller TV Team-Up? Author Michael Connelly Not Optimistic

Doctor Who Fallout: Stephen Moffat, Katy Manning React to Big News

Home Improvement Revival Hit by TV Sons' "Personality Problems": Allen

Ghosts Star Dustin Ybarra Enjoys Playing "Fun, Lighthearted" Gabe

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it!

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