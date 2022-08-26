Batman: Caped Crusader: Apple, Netflix & More Reportedly Interested

Earlier this week, we learned that HBO Max would no longer be the streaming home for another slate of titles, including Merry Little Batman, The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie; Bye, Bye Bunny: A Looney Tunes Musical; and The Amazing World of Gumball: The Movie. But it was Batman: Caped Crusader that stuck out the most, especially considering Warner Bros. Discovery head David Zaslav's stated commitment to bringing pride & respect to the DCU line. At the time, it was made clear that the projects would continue with production as they're shopped to other homes- all part of Warner Bros. Discovery's cost-cutting measures to make Wall Street smile ahead of next year's planned streaming merger between HBO Max and Discovery+. In fact, that same night also came a report that several services were already interested in "Caped Crusader." Now, thanks to The Hollywood Reporter's "Heatvision" blog, we're getting a clearer picture of where the series may land, with Apple, Hulu, and Netflix ("among others") reportedly expressing "intense interest."

Here's a look at THR's Borys Kit's tweet from earlier this week clarifying that the project was still very much alive:

BATMAN: CAPED CRUSADER animated series: The show is not cancelled, per sources, just not going to stream on HBO Max. The show is deep in production, nothing is paused. It will show up somewhere. — Borys Kit (@Borys_Kit) August 23, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Back in May 2021, animation fans learned that Bruce Timm, J.J. Abrams, and Matt Reeves (The Batman) were teaming with HBO Max and Cartoon Network to expand Batman's animated universe with the new series Batman: Caped Crusader. Executive produced by showrunner Timm, as well as Abrams and Reeves, co-executive produced by James Tucker, and produced by Warner Bros. Animation (WBA), Bad Robot Productions, and 6th & Idaho, the series is a reimagining of The Dark Knight's mythology- and marks Timm's return to Batman in animated series form (because who can forget his Emmy Award-winning run with Batman: The Animated Series?). In January of this year, we learned that comics author Ed Brubaker (Catwoman, Gotham Central, Captain America) had joined the creative team as head writer & executive producer and was reportedly running the writers' room with Timm and acting "as Timm's right hand."