The Boys: Ackles Filming with Padalecki, Collins "Quite an Experience"

The Boys star Jensen Ackles discusses why filming with Supernatural co-stars Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins was "weird" and more.

Heading into the weekend, we took a look at what Jensen Ackles (Supernatural, Countdown) had to say about the idea of his oldest daughter checking his run as Soldier Boy on Prime Video and Showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys (spoiler: he's not looking for that to happen any time soon). For this go-around, Ackles is shifting his focus to the immediate future and the long-term future. On the immediate side, Ackles shared with PEOPLE the heads-up he gave his Supernatural family members, Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins, when they joined the set to film their scenes for the fifth and final season.

"It was weird. It was like inviting my friends over to somebody else's house for dinner," Ackles revealed, noting how long the three worked together on SPN and how they had gotten used to their set being a certain way. "I was like, 'Listen, guys, don't make me look bad. I got to stay here.' They were amazing. I can't wait to talk more about it because it was quite an experience," he added. As for Showrunner Paul Grellong's 50s-set spinoff, The Boys: Vought Rising, with Aya Cash (Clara Vought, aka Stormfront), Ackles offered a quick update: "It is an odd departure from the world of 'The Boys.' I've only had a few scripts in my pocket, so I know vaguely where we're going, but I'm thrilled."

The Boys: Eric Kripke Feels "A Fair Amount of Terror" About Finales

During Sony's "Creator to Creator" podcast, Kripke and Shawn Ryan (The Night Agent) had a chance to share what life is like as a showrunner, and if there were two people who have the resumes to have this conversation, it's Kripke and Ryan. Beginning at around the 33:50 mark in the clip above, Kripke reveals his mindset in terms of crafting a series finale that remains true to the show's creative vision while satisfying the faithful viewers. "I am in a fair amount of terror about a series finale," Kripke shared. "You can count in one, maybe two hands, the truly great series finales… the graveyard is literally filled with terrible series finales."

Kripke continued, "How do you tie up the stories? How do you do it in a way that is emotional and satisfying? How do you do it in a way that creates — frankly — the illusion that some detail that you dropped in Season 1 or Season 2 is now suddenly coming back to pay off?" He continued," You could have the greatest show for years, but if you stiff that ending, and that's what's sending everyone out in the parking lot, they go, 'Oh, maybe that show wasn't that good'."

Regarding series finales that hit and hit hard, Kripke shared what he learned from writers and how they approached the lead-up to Breaking Bad S05E16: "Felina" (written and directed by series creator Vince Gilligan). "'Breaking Bad,' to me, is as good as a show gets, and I was able to ask some of those writers, I'm like, 'The way you tied everything together, how did you do that?' And they said, 'Oh, we had just a list of loose ends on our board that we had no idea what to do with them, that we would keep compiling over the seasons. And then when it came time to do the final season, we would just start checking them off of like, how do we pay them off, cuz we're gonna look like geniuses because the Season 2 storyline becomes this.'"

