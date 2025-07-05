Posted in: Movies, TV | Tagged: charmed, fantastic four, Julian McMahon, Nip/Tuck

Charmed: Milano "Heartbroken" Over McMahon's Passing; More Tributes

Alyssa Milano joined the Charmed family in honoring the late Julian McMahon, as did cast members from "Fantastic Four" and "Nip/Tuck."

As Hollywood is still reeling from the passing of Julian McMahon on July 2nd after a private battle with cancer, cast members from his most beloved projects, Charmed, Fantastic Four (2005, 2007), and Nip/Tuck paid tribute to the Australian-born actor. Joining the WB supernatural series in season three, McMahon played Cole Turner, the Assistant District Attorney who the Triad initially sent to kill the Charmed Ones, before falling in love with Phoebe (Alyssa Milano), one of the Halliwell sisters. As he seemingly turned over a new leaf and married her, tragedy would strike as he unwittingly became Belthazor, the Source of All Evil, and the sisters were forced to take him down in season five. He would return one more time in season seven's "The Seven Year Witch" as it was revealed his soul was in limbo. Milano and Holly Marie Combs (Piper) paid tribute on Instagram.

Charmed Stars Alyssa Milano and Holly Marie Combs, 'Fantastic Four' & 'Nip/Tuck' Casts Pay Tribute to Julian McMahon

"I'm heartbroken. Julian McMahon was magic. That smile. That laugh. That talent," Milano began, sharing a photo of her with McMahon. "That presence. He walked into a room and lit it up—not just with charisma, but with kindness. With mischief. With soulful understanding. We spent years together on 'Charmed'—years of scenes, stories, and so many in-between moments. He made me feel safe as an actor. Seen as a woman. He challenged me, teased me, supported me. We were so different, and yet somehow we always understood each other."

Milano described the bond with McMahon as going deeper than the series. "Julian was more than my TV husband. He was a dear friend. The kind who checks in. The kind who remembers. The kind who shares. The kind who tells you the truth, even when it's uncomfortable—but always with love," she wrote. "My heart is with Kelly, with Madison, and with Iliana—his girls, his world. He adored them. You could feel it in every conversation, every story, every text. He was a family man above all, and he loved deeply. Losing him feels unreal. Too soon. Too unfair. Rest, my friend. I'll carry your laugh with me.

Forever Cole. Forever Julian. 🕊️💔"

McMahon became the second major Charmed cast member to pass after star Shannen Doherty, who played Prue Halliwell in the first three seasons, passed in 2024. "One of a kind is an understatement. Your unyielding zest for life and crazy making sense of humor will be sorely missed," Combs wrote, sharing a slideshow of behind-the-scenes images that also include Doherty, Milano, and Rose McGowan (Paige Matthews), who joined the series in season four. "The joy and laughter you were the direct cause of will always be remembered. I hope you find our lady friend and dance in those rose petals. 🌹"

Ioan Gruffudd, who played Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic in Fox's first live-action theatrical incarnation of The Fantastic Four in the original 2005 film and its 2007 sequel, Rise of the Silver Surfer, wrote on Instagram, "This is terribly sad news about Julian. Even though we played each other's nemeses, there was always so much lightness and laughter working together. Every encounter with him was a joy. It was an honor to be Dr. Richards to his Dr. Doom. My heart goes out to his wife and family. God speed Julian." Michael Chiklis, who played Ben Grimm/The Thing, wrote, "I'm devastated to hear of the passing of my friend Julian. Life is so precious and fragile. My condolences to his family. RIP Jules."

Nip/Tuck co-star Joely Richardson, who played Julia McNamara on the FX series, wrote sharing the series cover on TV Guide, "Woke up to the shocking news of Julian McMahon's passing at 56. I can't believe it. We worked together for many years, covering every possible storyline and then some . Julian could be hysterically funny, was hugely charismatic ( drama swirled in his wake), and most of the female population fell for him as 'Christian Troy'. Ouff this is hard to write- seminal times we all shared, led by the insanely talented @ryanmurphyproductions , our ace producer Micheal Robin, beloveds @stephfowlermakeup @eyrichlou @kruegermekash – the whole team. Our love triangle with my tv husband Dylan Walsh ( together you were giggly schoolmates). This has taken me back, and ABACK. I remember our 1st script reading, we knew we were onto something but no clue what a ride we were about to have- Julian suggested we do a meditation to quell nerves ( we didn't do it). I remember presenting with you at the Emmys when our autocue cut out and we somehow improvised our way through it on live tv. . I remember the year we both got Golden Globe nominations and our show won best tv series- your mom, sat beside you , beamed with pride. I remember the episode when we all had to age up with prosthetics- how we laughed then, and how it's making me cry today. My enormous condolences to your family and children. You lived a large life my friend, Bravo 🌟 xx #gonetoosoon #handsomedevil [FX] #fox #paramount"

For more, including tributes from McMahon's wife, Kelly, and Charmed co-stars McGowan and Brian Krause, you can check it out here. You can check out additional tributes from FF4 films director Tim Story, Nip/Tuck's Kelly Carlson, Eryn Krueger Mekash below.

