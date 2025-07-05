Posted in: TV | Tagged: Fist Of The North Star

Fist of the North Star: WB Japan Releases Official Teaser, New Poster

Warner Bros Japan Anime released the official teaser trailer for the new adaptation of Buronson and Tetsuo Hara's Fist of the North Star.

Heading into Anime Expo 2025, fans of writer Buronson and illustrator Tetsuo Hara's Fist of the North Star were hit with the news that the legendary action manga was set to return in 2026 as a new anime adaptation from Warner Bros. Japan. Along with the announcement, fans were also treated to the first official visual (waiting for you below). With its overwhelmingly powerful artwork, striking world-building, and unforgettable characters, the manga spotlighted Kenshiro, who defeats evil with the deadly martial art, Hokuto Shinken. The manga would lead to the original anime adaptation in 1984 and a number of other adaptations over the years.

That brought us to Saturday, July 5th, with Fist of the North Star featured in the Warner Bros. Japan Industry Panel ("Warner Bros. Japan presents 'Record of Ragnarok' Season 3 and Upcoming Titles!!"). Along with a teaser trailer (above), a new key art poster was released (below) as well as some early casting intel: Shunsuke Takeuchi as Kenshiro, Daiki Yamashita as Bat, and M.A.O. as Rin.

Here's a look at the key art posters that were released heading into Anime Expo 2025 weekend, along with the official overview for the 2026-premiering anime:

In the year 199X, the world was engulfed in nuclear fire!!

The seas dried up, the earth split open, and it seemed as if all life had been wiped out… Yet…humanity somehow survived!!

Across the scorched and broken land, survivors cling to hope, desperately searching for food and water. However, their hopes are trampled underfoot by violence. Might makes right in this world, and the weak are crushed without mercy.

From the depths of that despair, a lone man with seven scars on his chest emerges. His name is Kenshiro, heir to the legendary assassination art Hokuto Shinken. As he roams the wasteland in pursuit of his sworn enemy Shin, who stole his fiancée Yuria, Kenshiro answers the cries of the oppressed, becoming a beacon of hope in a world of despair.

Standing in his path are brutal survivors of the apocalypse, their ambitions twisted by power and greed. In a world where the weak are prey and prayers go unheard, Kenshiro forges a path with his iron fists!

Produced by Warner Bros. Japan, Fist of the North Star was originally written by Buronson and illustrated by Tetsuo Hara.

