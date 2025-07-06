Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

The Boys stars Jensen Ackles and Antony Starr share behind-the-scenes insights and series wrap emotions.

Fresh previews, updates, and reporting on The Sandman, Rooster Fighter, Charmed, Ballard, and more top streaming hits.

In addition, we have teasers, reviews, and interviews from top TV series and streaming platforms in one place.

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? The Boys: Jensen Ackles & Antony Starr, Adult Swim's Rooster Fighter, WB Japan Anime's Fist of the North Star, Netflix's Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2, BBC's Doctor Who, AEW/WWE, Charmed: Julian McMahon, Crunchyroll's Frieren: Beyond Journey's End, HBO's The Righteous Gemstones, Netflix's The Sandman, Prime Video's Ballard, Hulu's Only Murders in the Building, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Sunday, July 06, 2025:

The Boys: Ackles Filming with Padalecki, Collins "Quite an Experience"

Rooster Fighter Trailer: Ready to Save the "Clucking" Day Next Spring

Fist of the North Star: WB Japan Releases Official Teaser, New Poster

The Boys: Antony Starr Goes NIN to Help Express Series Wrap Feelings

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 Official Teaser: Night City Lives On

Doctor Who Future Might Just Depend on What Happens on July 31st

AEW Collision Preview: A 100th Episode Celebration You Should Avoid

WWE SmackDown Review: Amazing Show That Could Have Been Longer

Charmed: Milano "Heartbroken" Over McMahon's Passing; More Tributes

Ballard: Prime Video Rolls Out "Bosch" Spinoff's Season 1 Ep Titles

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Season 2 Trailer Unveiled at Anime Expo

The Boys/Jensen Ackles, One Piece & Hot Dogs: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Doogie Kamealoha: Tinpo Lee on Acting w/ Daughter Peyton Elizabeth Lee

The Righteous Gemstones Star Edi Patterson Discusses Series Legacy

The Sandman Season 2 Vol. 1 Review: Too Reverent But Still Powerful

Ballard Stars on Expanding "Bosch" Universe, Welliver's Return & More

Only Murders in the Building Sound Editors on Comedy/Drama Balance

