Crunchyroll's Anime Expo 2025 Round-Up: Big Announcements & Previews!

Crunchyroll's big Anime Expo announcements include the return of Black Clover, a new anime from the creator of Fullmetal Alchemist, and more!

Article Summary Black Clover returns with a new season, plus major anime reveals and exclusive trailers at Anime Expo 2025.

Hiromu Arakawa's Daemons of the Shadow Realm anime is officially confirmed with production details unveiled.

Re:ZERO Season 4 and Mushoku Tensei Season 3 get exclusive teasers and 2026 Crunchyroll streaming dates.

Crunchyroll announces game launches, new anime romances, exclusive merch, and a Neon Genesis Evangelion giveaway.

Crunchyroll held its annual Industry Panel at Anime Expo 2025 on Saturday, July 5, in the Los Angeles Convention Center. The convention is Crunchyroll's biggest event of the year, so of course, they have several series acquisitions coming to their streaming service. The panel included some exclusive first looks for anticipated titles as well as official production confirmations for the first time.

Black Clover Second Season

Black Clover will be officially returning for an all-new season only on Crunchyroll. Studio Pierrot (Naruto; Bleach; Tokyo Ghoul) will be back to produce the series. Fans eagerly awaiting more episodes since the series last aired in 2021 were treated to a teaser trailer and key visual. Along with this exciting news, where fans in the panel were the first in the world to learn, a message from the original creator, Yuki Tabata, was also delivered in celebration of the 10th anniversary of the original manga from which the anime is adapted.

"The production of the long-awaited new anime season of Black Clover has been confirmed! I'm beyond ecstatic going into the new anime season after the super-passionate movie that came out! Thanks to all of you, Black Clover is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year! I definitely plan to keep this hype going! I want fans from Japan and all around the world to enjoy the powered-up anime that's going to be brought to you by the most awesome anime production staff! Thank you so much for supporting Black Clover!"

"Daemons of the Shadow Realm" from the Creator of "Fullmetal Alchemist"!

Masahiko Minami, president of the prestigious animation studio bones film, best known for their work on Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, My Hero Academia, and Eureka Seven, arrived on stage to officially confirm Daemons of the Shadow Realm will be produced into an anime. Based on the manga of the same name created by Hiromu Arakawa (Fullmetal Alchemist), the anime will be directed by Masahiro Ando (Sword of the Stranger), which was revealed in the new teaser trailer shown during the panel and described the series as "an otherworldly fantasy where mystery and the uncanny intertwine."

"Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World" Season 4

Also making an appearance on stage was Yusuke Kobayashi (Senku Ishigami in Dr. STONE), the lead Japanese voice actor in Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World-, to officially confirm that Season 4 will be exclusively streaming on Crunchyroll in 2026.

Produced by studio WHITE FOX (Steins; Gate) and Masahiro Shinohara returning as director after Season 3, a new teaser trailer was exclusively shown to panel attendees that featured characters Natsuki Subaru (Yusuke Kobayashi) and Emilia (voiced by Rie Takahashi, Ai Hoshino in [OSHI NO KO]) with never-before-seen footage.

"Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation" Season 3

A first-look teaser for the upcoming third season of Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation was shared to the delight and amazement of fans after the emotional whirlwind of events the series last left off on. Confirmed to stream on Crunchyroll in 2026, the nearly two-minute trailer gave a more than welcome look at the gorgeous animation from Studio Bind (Flower and Asura), the action and adventure to come, as well as the return of a fan-favorite character, Eris. Based on the original novel series by Rifujin na Magonote and original illustrations by Shirotaka, it has now been confirmed that Ryosuke Shibuya will lead as director once again, with character designs by Sanae Shimada and Ryota Furukawa, and Yoshiaki Fujisawa (Apocalypse Hotel) will continue to compose the series' music.

"Classroom of the Elite – Merge Puzzle Special Exam" Game Announced

Along with the news that Classroom of the Elite 2nd Year, produced by Lerche (Given; Assassination Classroom), the follow-up anime to Classroom of the Elite Season 3, will be coming soon to Crunchyroll, it was also announced that Classroom of the Elite – Merge Puzzle Spacial Exam – has joined Crunchyroll Game Vault today. Playable for the first time outside of Japan, Classroom of the Elite – Merge Puzzle Spacial Exam – will be free of microtransactions, ads, and in-app purchases, and joins over 50 other games available to Mega and Ultimate Fan tier members of Crunchyroll. Watch the trailer.

"Tojima Wants to Be a Kamen Rider" Finds Streaming Home at Crunchyroll

Fans of the iconic tokusatsu hero Kamen Rider were thrilled to learn that the action comedy, Tojima Wants to Be a Kamen Rider, has found a streaming home at Crunchyroll when it premieres in October 2025. The show is being produced by animation studio LIDENFILMS (Tokyo Revengers; Insomniacs After School) and directed by Takahiro Ikezoe. Based on the original manga by Yokusaru Shibata, the series composition is written by Toko Machida (Life Lessons with Uramichi-Oniisan) and follows the story of a 40-year-old man who almost gives up on his dream of becoming a Kamen Rider until a robbery changes his fortune. TeddyLoid (Panty & Stocking with Garterbelt) will be composing the music. Watch the trailer.

More Crunchyroll/Anime Expo 2025 News…

Romantic comedy enthusiasts in the audience were excited to learn that You and I Are Polar Opposites will be warming hearts in January 2026 on Crunchyroll. The series is being produced by Lapin Track (Undead Murder Farce), with Takayoshi Nagatomo (episode director on SHOSHIMIN: How to become Ordinary) directing. Based on the manga of the same name created by Kocha Agasawa, the series composition is written by Teruko Utsumi (Pokémon: Paldean Winds). An all-new trailer was shown to attendees, which announced the voice cast featuring the energetic Suzuki (voiced by Sayumi Suzushiro, Ijichi Nijika from BOCCHI THE ROCK!)and the stoic Tani (voiced by Shogo Sakata, Aki Hayakawa of Chainsaw Man) teased the "opposites attract" story to come.

Hiroyuki SAWANO LIVE [nZk]008 (Hiroyuki Sawano Live new-ZEAK zero zero eight) joins Crunchyroll's library of over 100 full-length concerts later this Summer.

A special teaser video of never-before-seen footage from Sentenced to Be a Hero was created and shown exclusively to guests of the Industry Panel. Produced by Studio KAI (7th Time Loop: The Villainess Enjoys a Carefree Life Married to Her Worst Enemy!), the series is based on the "Sentenced to Be a Hero" novel series by Rocket Shokai, a dark fantasy where Heroes—criminals sentenced to heroism/service in a penal military unit—must wage war against a demon king's army. The series will premiere in January 2026 on Crunchyroll.

"Ouran High School Host Club" Clothing Line Announced

Additionally, in honor of the 20th anniversary of the beloved 2006 series Ouran High School Host Club, Crunchyroll announced it will be partnering on a new merch collab with the sweater and cardigan brand Steady Hands. Newly drawn celebratory art, drawn by character designer Kumiko Takahashi, was shared along with a first look at the comfy new anime clothing line, which can be pre-ordered now by visiting steady-hands.com/ouran.

Anime Expo Giveaway Event

Finally, a fan giveaway was held in the Industry Panel for one lucky fan to receive a replica of Misato Katsuragi's iconic uniform jacket from the monumentally influential animated series Neon Genesis Evangelion. Earlier this week, to kick off Anime Expo and to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the anime masterpiece created by Hideaki Anno, the jacket was officially revealed to join the expansive list of Crunchyroll Store exclusives. The jacket is crafted from high-quality leather and can double as both an everyday piece and a cosplay item. Each jacket also comes with a replica of Misato's cross necklace. The jacket was launched for sale in person at Anime Expo throughout the event and is available online for Crunchyroll subscribers. Online sales will open to everyone after AX ends on July 7.

