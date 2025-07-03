Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: The Lincoln Lawyer

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 4 "Has the Most Heaviness": Garcia-Rulfo

Netflix's The Lincoln Lawyer star Manuel Garcia-Rulfo teased Season 4, explaining why the season is "the one that I’ve enjoyed the most."

Though he's out making the rounds promoting his summer blockbuster film Jurassic World Rebirth, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo is giving fans of Showrunners Dailyn Rodriguez and Ted Humphrey's Garcia-Rulfo-starring Netflix series adaptation of bestselling author Michael Connelly's The Lincoln Lawyer something to think about before the fourth season arrives. Checking in with Variety's Just for Variety podcast, Garcia-Rulfo explained how the serious legal situation that his Mickey Haller found himself in at the end of the third season will have a heavy impact on what's to come. "It's the most emotional season — heavy emotion — because of how we found him, and a lot of things happen, which I cannot say, but they're very emotional for me," Garcia-Rulfo shared. "I told the showrunners even reading them before we start shooting, it is the one that I've enjoyed the most. I've enjoyed all of them, but this one is the one that I've enjoyed the most because it has the most heaviness."

The Lincoln Lawyer: A Look Ahead to Season 4

Also joining Garcia-Rulfo's Mickey Haller for the fourth season of The Lincoln Lawyer are Becki Newton (Lorna), Jazz Raycole (Izzy), Angus Sampson (Cisco), and Neve Campbell (Maggie McPherson). In addition, Elliott Gould is returning as David "Legal" Siegel, and Krista Warner is reprising their role as Hayley Haller. Here's a rundown of who's set to joing them:

Constance Zimmer's (UnREAL, Entourage) Dana Berg is Maggie's colleague from her days in the LA district attorney's office. Dana, a relentless prosecutor who will let nothing stand in the way of a guilty verdict, has a single-mindedness that earned her the nickname "Death Row Dana." A fierce and ruthless adversary who bends the rules to her advantage, she's the last person Mickey wants to go up against in what will be the trial of his life.

Sasha Alexander'sFBI Agent Dawn Ruth is a no-nonsense and intimidating. She and her colleague interrupt Mickey's dinner to not-so-subtly threaten him to drop his investigation into the FBI, or else…

Cobie Smulders has joined the cast, though details on her role have been kept under wraps.

Marcus Henderson, Gigi Zumbado, and KTLA Reporter Kacey Montoya have also reportedly joined the cast. Henderson's Yannick Bamba is a former gang member and the man in the cell next to Mickey's. From West Africa by way of South Central, he's been hired to be Mickey's protection while he's in jail. He gives Mickey pointers like survival tips on getting through the day and the night in lockup. Zumbado's Grace is Izzy's (Jazzmine Raycole) fun, quirky classmate in her paralegal course. They form a close relationship, leading to Grace becoming a part of the Haller and Associates team and helping in Mickey's defense. In addition, Montoya is set to play herself.

Emmanuelle Chriqui, Jason O'Mara, Chef Nancy Silverton, and Javon Johnson have joined the cast as guest stars. Chriqui's Jeanine Ferrigno is the girlfriend of a local gangster who finds herself mixed up in a criminal enterprise, giving her information pivotal to Mickey's (Garcia-Rulfo) defense. O'Mara's Jack Gilroy is the current boyfriend of Mickey's ex-wife, Maggie (Neve Campbell). Jack is an orthopedic surgeon who's fit, tan, and comfortable in his own skin. He specializes in sports medicine, which allows him to work with established and up-and-coming athletes in Southern California. Johnson's Carter Gates is described as a decent, hard-working business owner who'd turned his life around after legal troubles in his youth and now finds himself accused of murder. Chef and restaurateur Chef Nancy Silverton will play herself in a cameo appearance.

Kyle Richards joins the cast as Celeste Baker. Beverly Hills fabulous, Celeste comes to Haller & Associates looking to hire Lorna (Becki Newton) as a divorce attorney, having been referred by a previous satisfied client. Scott Lawrence will play Judge Stone, a former prosecutor known for his prickly attitude and tough sentencing. He's intimidating and impatient, but ultimately his rulings seek to treat both sides equally. Jason Butler Harner's Detective Drucker is a seasoned robbery homicide detective with many years of investigations under his belt. He proves to be an especially determined adversary to Mickey.

"Well, the biggest cliffhanger of all is 'What is going to happen to Mickey?' and that one certainly plays out across the whole season in the form of his trial," Humphrey shared during an interview with Netflix's TUDUM. "But in the first episode, you'll understand at least the broad strokes of what specifically has happened and what charges — and adversaries — Mickey is facing. This is going to be the biggest and most personal challenge Mickey has ever faced and also the biggest roller coaster we've yet taken our audience on. And of course, our other characters will be dealing not only with Mickey's case but with a slew of challenges they're facing as well. As a director, I was so happy with how the third season finale turned out, and I am also directing the opener of Season 4, so it feels like we are picking up right where we left off, which is really fun for me and also creatively very satisfying."

"All the advice he's given clients over the years, now he has to give himself — and he realizes how hollow some of it sounds when you're the one it's bouncing off of," added the co-showrunner (who is also directing the first two episodes of the fourth season) about Mickey facing the reality of being the client in this situation. "He's got to deal with how this impacts not just him but also his family and loved ones, not to mention his business! But don't worry — he's going to have help from some of the people our audience loves the most, as well as some familiar faces who will be cropping up along the way — some helpfully… some perhaps not so helpfully, and a few new ones as well."

