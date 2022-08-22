Batman: Caped Crusader "Deep in Production," "Will Show Up Somewhere"

Earlier this evening, news broke that HBO Max would no longer be the streaming home for another round of titles, including Merry Little Batman, The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie; Bye, Bye Bunny: A Looney Tunes Musical; Did I Do That to The Holidays: A Steve Urkel Story, and The Amazing World of Gumball: The Movie. But perhaps the biggest surprise of all was the inclusion of Batman: Caped Crusader, especially considering Warner Bros. Discovery head David Zaslav's stated commitment to bringing pride & respect to the DCU line. To be clear, the projects will continue with production as they're shopped to other homes- all part of Warner Bros. Discovery's cost-cutting measures to make Wall Street smile ahead of next year's planned streaming merger between HBO Max and Discovery+. Now, we have a tweet update from The Hollywood Reporter writer & creator of geek blog Heat Vision, Borys Kit, regarding The Dark Knight's animated adventure. While reaffirming that "the show is not cancelled," just streaming on HBO Max, Kit reports that the series is "deep in production" and that "nothing is paused," adding that "it will show up somewhere"

Here's a look at Kit's tweet from earlier this evening:

BATMAN: CAPED CRUSADER animated series: The show is not cancelled, per sources, just not going to stream on HBO Max. The show is deep in production, nothing is paused. It will show up somewhere. — Borys Kit (@Borys_Kit) August 23, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Back in May 2021, animation fans learned that Bruce Timm, J.J. Abrams, and Matt Reeves (The Batman) were teaming with HBO Max and Cartoon Network to expand Batman's animated universe with the new series Batman: Caped Crusader. Executive produced by showrunner Timm, as well as Abrams and Reeves, co-executive produced by James Tucker, and produced by Warner Bros. Animation (WBA), Bad Robot Productions, and 6th & Idaho, the series is a reimagining of The Dark Knight's mythology- and marks Timm's return to Batman in animated series form (because who can forget his Emmy Award-winning run with Batman: The Animated Series?). In January of this year, we learned that comics author Ed Brubaker (Catwoman, Gotham Central, Captain America) had joined the creative team as head writer & executive producer and was reportedly running the writers' room with Timm and acting "as Timm's right hand."

"Here's something few people know, but the original Batman: The Animated Series was one of the things that made me want to write superhero comics in general, and Batman in particular," said Brubaker in a statement to THR at the time his coming aboard the series was announced. "If not for what Bruce Timm and all the talented writers and artists did with that show, things like my revamp of Catwoman with Darwyn Cooke (who worked on BTAS) and Gotham Central with Greg Rucka and Michael Lark, would never have happened. So when Bruce Timm offered me the chance to come work on this new reimagining of Batman with him, James Tucker, J.J. Abrams and Matt Reeves, I jumped at it. Their vision for the show, with a slightly more pulpy take on the character, and a new way of looking at the world of Gotham, set in the past but viewed through a modern lens really sold me, and so far every part of it has been a blast to work on. I can't wait until the rest of the world can see what we've been building the last few months in the writers room. All I can say is, it's not what anyone is expecting … but in a good way."