Pineapple: A Bittersweet Revenge Hits On Nintendo Switch 2 in July

Pineapple: A Bittersweet Revenge has been given a proper Nintendo Switch 2 release date, as it arrives in a couple of weeks

Play as a bullied teen using pineapples to outsmart the school's top mean girl through clever challenges.

Enjoy mischievous gameplay with hand-drawn art, punk-inspired tunes, and lighthearted prank mechanics.

Inspired by internet stories, this indie game delivers a unique twist on revenge and the topic of bullying.

Indie game developer and publisher Patrones & Escondites have confirmed that Pineapple: A Bittersweet Revenge is coming to the Nintendo Switch 2. After having already been out on PC since last September, the team is porting the game over to the console, as it arrives with every update released until now. Enjoy checking the game out again as it arrives on July 18, 2025.

Pineapple: A Bittersweet Revenge

You're 15, new to school, and on day one, the top bully—a pretty, popular, and downright nasty girl (let's call her the Witch)—starts harassing you. For months, she turns your life into a nightmare. But you've had enough. So, you buy a pineapple. From that moment, you'll become the mastermind behind some 'genius' pranks, carefully stashing pineapples in the bully's most unexpected—and, let's be honest, wildly inappropriate—places until she learns her lesson. Of course, she won't be the only one in for a shock…

This is Pineapple: A Bittersweet Revenge—a "prank simulator" where you'll tackle various challenges to outsmart the Witch and execute the ultimate prank. This short, interactive misadventure is inspired by a Reddit (or was it 4chan?) post and blends humor with hand-drawn art to tell a fruity tale of revenge that flips bullying on its head. In Pineapple: A Bittersweet Revenge you will have to gig up the Witch's little secrets and use them to prank her by stashing pineapples in every corner of her life. It's not exactly a cakewalk, but the challenges are hilarious and light-hearted. Solve them, and you'll be crowned the school's ultimate pineapple prankster!

Fun Challenges: Sneak past unnoticed, hack keys, pick locks, spy through binoculars, disguise yourself as a mascot, program a robot or, even skate into a restaurant. Master these tricks to pull off the ultimate prank!

