The Many Voices Of The Smufs Revealed In A New BTS Featurette

Paramount Pictures released a new behind-the-scenes featurette for the upcoming Smurfs, showing off the large and impressive voice cast.

Rihanna takes center stage in the film's marketing, but the cast includes other major stars and comedians.

The featurette offers fans a glimpse at who is voicing each Smurf character in the upcoming animated adventure.

Smurfs looks to attract families and animation lovers, with marketing ramping up ahead of its summer release.

If there is one movie people are going to underestimate this month, it's Smurfs. While superheroes and dinosaurs are big draws, the appeal of an animated family movie is much bigger than anyone can imagine, regardless of the quality, if there are limited other options. Paramount is starting to really push the marketing on this one, likely because they don't want to be another Elio, and they released a new behind-the-scenes featurette, which spotlights the large and impressive cast that is attached to this film. A lot of the marketing is focusing on Rihanna for obvious reasons, but there are a lot of other big names on that cast list, and this featurette puts the names to the faces of those who are voicing who.

Smurfs: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

When Papa Smurf (John Goodman) is mysteriously taken by evil wizards, Razamel and Gargamel, Smurfette (Rihanna) leads the Smurfs on a mission into the real world to save him. With the help of new friends, the Smurfs must discover what defines their destiny to save the universe. Smurfs features an all-star voice cast including Rihanna, James Corden, Nick Offerman, JP Karliak, Daniel Levy, Amy Sedaris, Natasha Lyonne, Sandra Oh, Octavia Spencer, Nick Kroll, Hannah Waddingham, Alex Winter, Maya Erskine, Billie Lourd, Xolo Maridueña, with Kurt Russell and John Goodman. It will be released on July 18, 2025.

