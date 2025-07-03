Posted in: Apogee Entertainment, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Total Chaos, Trigger Happy Interactive

Total Chaos Announces Push To New Release Window

The new psychological horror game from Apogee Entertainment, Total Chaos, has has its release window pushed back into Q4 2025

Article Summary Total Chaos release delayed to Q4 2025 as developers seek extra polish and improvements.

Explore the eerie, decaying world of Fort Oasis in a survival horror adventure across nine chapters.

Scavenge and craft weapons while managing resources to survive relentless nightmarish foes.

Unravel dark secrets and twisted mysteries through immersive environmental storytelling.

Developer Trigger Happy Interactive and publisher Apogee Entertainment confirmed today that the release of Total Chaos has been pushed back. The game has been going through testing and released a demo this year, with all signs pointing to either a late Summer or Fall 2025 release. Now we know from the team that the game will be coming out sometime in Q4 2025. Obviously we'd like to see the game released in full working order, as it seems like maybe the push may be for more time to develop it. For now, just enjoy the most recent trailer.

Total Chaos

Once a bustling haven for coal miners, Fort Oasis is now a crumbling wasteland, its eerie silence broken only by a cryptic radio transmission beckoning you toward the island's heart—the forsaken mines. But as you delve deeper into the island's desolation, the path forward becomes twisted and uncertain, unraveling unsettling truths hidden in the encroaching darkness. Scavenge for scraps and craft makeshift weapons to defend yourself against the horrors that lurk in the shadows. Unearth fragments of forgotten lives scattered across the island and piece together the chilling mystery of Fort Oasis's demise. Every discovery brings you closer to a truth that threatens to shatter your sanity.

Immersive Atmosphere : Explore the nightmarish ruins of Fort Oasis across nine harrowing chapters, each plunging you deeper into its oppressive, decaying world.

: Explore the nightmarish ruins of Fort Oasis across nine harrowing chapters, each plunging you deeper into its oppressive, decaying world. Environmental Storytelling : Uncover the island's darkest secrets and confront your own fractured past through cryptic notes, haunting visuals, and unsettling encounters.

: Uncover the island's darkest secrets and confront your own fractured past through cryptic notes, haunting visuals, and unsettling encounters. Crafting for Survival : Build and upgrade weapons using scavenged materials to stand a chance against the relentless terrors stalking you.

: Build and upgrade weapons using scavenged materials to stand a chance against the relentless terrors stalking you. Face Nightmarish Foes : Engage in desperate battles against horrific creatures, each with their own deadly behaviors and strategies.

: Engage in desperate battles against horrific creatures, each with their own deadly behaviors and strategies. Resource Management: Navigate a deep inventory system where every item matters—your survival hinges on careful choices and quick thinking.

