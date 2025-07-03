Posted in: Games, Idea Factory, Video Games | Tagged: Temirana: The Lucky Princess & The Tragic Knights

Temirana: The Lucky Princess & The Tragic Knights Reveals Opening

Check out the official opening movie for Temirana: The Lucky Princess & The Tragic Knights, set to be released sometime in 2026

Article Summary Watch the official opening movie for Temirana: The Lucky Princess & The Tragic Knights, coming in 2026.

Follow the "cursed" third princess of Temirana, whose luck powers reveal danger through a mysterious glow.

Recruit and bond with five Tragic Knights, each with unique backgrounds, to face looming threats together.

Shape your story with impactful choices—romance, intrigue, and fate all depend on your decisions in Temirana.

Developer and publisher Idea Factory have released a new video for their upcoming game, Temirana: The Lucky Princess & The Tragic Knights. The video, which you can watch here, is basically the opening movie for the game, which really doesn't tell you anything about it in any real capacity. Its just here to get your attention while they continue to work on it. Enjoy watching as the game arrives sometime in 2026.

Temirana: The Lucky Princess & The Tragic Knights

In this world, one's status and occupation are determined by the month they were born. In the eastern kingdom of Temirana, the third princess was born: a baby with a birthmark on her forehead. This child was rumored to be the "Cursed Princess" and was forced to live in a house far from her family, away from the castle. But things are about to change. As her birthday approaches, she attends the dueling tournament known as Helis Duelm. There, she sees five men glowing with a dazzlingly strong light. Indeed, the "Cursed Princess" possessed a special and lucky power.

Whenever her life might be in danger, people and places would shine as if to warn her. Those acquainted with her power warn that those men may have shone because they were dangerous…but she knows their light is different from any she's seen before. Trusting her intuition, the princess invites the five men to join her order of knights. However, some of them have no experience with the sword, and others lack interest in knighthood at all. Can the princess and her small company of five knights overcome the tragedy on the horizon?

The Knights Behind the Shining Armor – From the minds of director Ayumi Takagi (Hana Yaka Nari, Waga Ichizoku), main scenario writer Uta Amemiya (Charade Maniacs), and character designer Nitaka (Touken Ranbu), comes a tale of luck, tragedy, and love developed by otome mainstay ichicolumn!

The Kingdom of Temirana Awaits – Enjoy a deep storyline with five possible routes that blends political intrigue with romance and drama. Follow the hierarchy in the Temirana family bloodline and discover the personal histories of the Tragic Knights as Cecilia balances her expectations as a princess with her relationships to her newly appointed royal guard.

Fortune Favors the Lucky – Certain choices appear when the Lucky Princess is in danger. She has a special ability to see impending dangers highlighted by a glow, but it is up to the player to decide how to avoid these dangers. Make the right choices to avoid even the greatest of tragedies.

The Ultimate Choice is Yours! – The Lucky Princess is faced with making paramount decisions that can have valuable results. These choices appear during individual routes and are the only way to access certain epilogues after individual character endings, so there is a lot riding on these particular selections!

