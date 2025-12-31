Posted in: Audio Dramas, TV, YouTube | Tagged: Batman, The Killing Joke

Batman: Moore, Bolland & Higgins' "The Killing Joke" Gets Audio Adapt

DC High Volume released the first part of its audio drama adaptation of Alan Moore, Brian Bolland & John Higgins' Batman: The Killing Joke.

Article Summary DC High Volume released the first episode of its Batman: The Killing Joke audio drama adaptation

The Joker, voiced by Troy Baker, targets Commissioner Gordon and Barbara in this gripping storyline

Second chapter arrives January 7; Oracle: Year One audio drama follows on January 14

Listen free on all major podcast platforms or watch on the official DC YouTube channel

During New York Comic Con (NYCC) 2025, we learned that DC and Realm would be rolling out more audio drama adaptations for "DC High Volume: Batman." Having initially launched with an adaptation of Batman: Year One, by Frank Miller and David Mazzucchelli, we've seen adaptations of Batman: Ego, Batman: The Gauntlet, and Nightwing: Year One over the past few months. Now, we have the first part of the two-part audio drama adaptation of Alan Moore, Brian Bolland, and John Higgins' 1988 DC Comics one-shot graphic novel, Batman: The Killing Joke.

Freed once again from Arkham Asylum, The Joker (Troy Baker, Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons) is out to prove that anyone can be pushed past their breaking point to madness with just one bad day. And he's going to use Gotham City's top cop, Commissioner Jim Gordon, and his brilliant daughter Barbara to do it. Now Batman must race to stop his archenemy before his reign of terror claims two of the Dark Knight's closest friends.

You can check out the first chapter above, with the second chapter set to hit on January 7th. On January 14th, Oracle: Year One (from Batman: Chronicles #5) is set to be released. Picking up from Batman: The Killing Joke, the story sees Barbara Gordon transform into the world-class hacker and information broker known throughout the DC Universe as Oracle.

Joining the cast of DC High Volume: Batman are Will Friedle (Boy Meets World, Batman Beyond) as Nightwing/Dick Grayson in Nightwing: Year One, Troy Baker (The Last of Us, BioShock Infinite, Batman: Arkham Shadow) as The Joker in Batman: The Killing Joke, Shelby Young (American Horror Story) as Batgirl/Barbara Gordon, Chester Rushing (Stranger Things) as Superman/Clark Kent, Stephanie Koenig (English Teacher) as Lois Lane, along with the vocal talents of Holland Roden (Teen Wolf), Danny Nucci (Titanic), Eric Lange (Narcos), Keith Szarabajka (Halo 4), Stephanie Sheh (Sailor Moon), and Richard Epcar (Mortal Kombat).

Alongside the new cast members, DC High Volume: Batman will continue to feature Jason Spisak (Young Justice, Arcane) as Batman/Bruce Wayne, Jay Paulson (Mad Men, Catch-22) as Commissioner James Gordon, Reba Buhr (Next Gen) as Catwoman/Seline Kyle, Adam O'Byrne (AMC's Interview with the Vampire) as Harvey Dent/Two-Face, Simon Vance (Bring Up the Bodies, Rod: The Autobiography of Rod Stewart) as Alfred Pennyworth, Dan Gill (Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension) as The Joker, Jesse Burch (Fall Out: New Vegas) as The Riddler, and Kevin Smith (Clerks, Dogma) as The Penguin.

Fans can follow and listen for free on any podcast platform (such as Spotify or Apple Podcasts) or watch on the official DC YouTube channel. Join the DC Official Discord Server for weekly listening parties!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!