Batwoman Season 3 Preview; Skarsten, Tandy on World Mental Health Day

On October 13th, a new era begins for The CW's Batwoman when it returns for its third season. Ryan Wilder (Javicia Leslie) finally gets to stretch her batwings and fly- and now she has Luke's (Camrus Johnson) Batwing to help keep the streets safe. Unfortunately, right out of the gate she has the matter of a real mother who may not be as "dearly departed" as she first thought mixed in with the "Bat-trophies" seen roaming around at the end of the second season. So Team Batwoman is forced to "World's Finest" with the last person Ryan would want to have in her ear: Alice (Rachel Skarsten). But before we get to a preview for the series return, Skarsten and co-star Meagan Tandy (Sophie Moore) have taken part in a video in honor of World Mental Health Day to break through the stigma that still exists around discussing mental health matters openly and honestly.

Here's a look at Skarsten and Tandy discussion in honor of World Mental Health Day, including personal coping mechanisms that help, the importance of checking in on those who may be suffering in silence, and more:

As you're about to see in the following preview images and overview for the season opener "Mad As A Hatter," an admirer of Alice's gets his hands on a hat normally worn by a certain someone who was all about those "tea parties." But this "Mad Hatter" has some more brutal plans in mind…

Batwoman Season 3 Episode 1 "Mad As A Hatter": SEASON PREMIERE – As Batwoman (Javicia Leslie) continues to keep the streets of Gotham safe, Batwing (Camrus Johnson) joins in on the action, but Luke quickly realizes he hasn't quite mastered his suit. Meanwhile, as Alice (Rachel Skarsten) sits hopelessly imprisoned in Arkham, Sophie (Meagan Tandy) fully enjoys her freedom. When Ryan pays Alice a visit to ask about the bombshell she dropped – that Ryan's birth mother is still alive – Ryan must decide if she should go down the rabbit hole of her past. As Mary (Nicole Kang) prepares to finally graduate from medical school, she feels the absence of her family more than ever. But when an Alice admirer stumbles upon one of the missing Bat Trophies, Gotham and the Bat Team get mixed up in the madness, culminating in a shockingly gruesome graduation…and an equally shocking new partnership. Also starring Robin Givens and Victoria Cartagena. Holly Dale directed the episode written by Caroline Dries.

Now here's a look back at the official trailer for The CW's Batwoman Season 3, premiering on Wednesday, October 13th. Following that, a look at who's who among the newest cast members: Robin Givens, Victoria Cartagena, Nick Creegan & Bridget Regan:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Batwoman | Season 3 Teaser | The CW (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N812li-8pBU)

Givens's Jada Jet, the powerful CEO for Jet Industries. Jada isn't bossy: she's the boss. Passionate and hard-working, Jada is a woman who has worked her way through life's ups and downs to climb her way to the top — all while being extremely protective over her impetuous son. A woman with a deep past that forced her to give up her first-born child, Jada is a woman with a good heart but will do whatever it takes to protect her family.

Cartagena's Montoya is a former GCPD officer who left the force when she could no longer stomach the corruption inside the department. She now runs the "freaks division," which hasn't seen a lot of action… until now. Righteous and pragmatic, and LGBTQ+, she's a woman with a very personal (and mysterious) mission to help clean the streets of Gotham in the right way, by whatever means necessary.

Creegan's Marquis Jet is a sexy playboy who grew up in a lavish lifestyle, too charming for his own good and wielding his power with a ne'er do well attitude. He views life as one big joke and that sense of recklessness has a tendency to clash horribly with his no-nonsense mother, Jada Jet. When he meets Ryan (Leslie), he sees in her a like-minded young go-getter who like him is just waiting for the right opportunity to make his mark on Gotham.

Regan's Ivy/Isley is a former botany student of Gotham University described as a passionate, brilliant scientist with a mind for changing the world for the better. But her plans shifted when she was experimented on by a colleague, injected with various plant toxins which turned her into the infamous Batman villain Poison Ivy. With a formidable power coursing through her veins, Pamela used her powers to do what she thought was right, even if Batman and those closest to her disagreed with her dangerous methods. Now effectively wiped off the board for years, Batwoman and the Bat Team must prepare themselves for Poison Ivy to return with a vengeance.

Based on the characters from DC, Batwoman stems from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. TV with executive producers Greg Berlanti (Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl), Caroline Dries (The Vampire Diaries, Smallville), Geoff Johns (Arrow, The Flash, Titans), Chad Fiveash (The Vampire Diaries, Gotham), James Patrick Stoteraux (The Vampire Diaries, Gotham) and Sarah Schechter (Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl). Shivani Ghai (Dominion, The Catch), Leah Gibson (Jessica Jones), Nathan Owens (Devious Maids), and Alex Morf (Gotham) join the second season's cast.