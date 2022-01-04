Beavis and Butt-Head Need to Get Back Into Shape Before 2022 Return

In Summer 2020, animation fans were treated to pieces of pretty great news. First, that is was going to be the home of Daria spinoff series Jodie. And then the news broke that the series that spun-off Daria would be making its return thanks to Comedy Central with Beavis and Butt-Head creator Mike Judge signing a deal to write, produce, and provide the voices for both characters. The new deal was a two-season commitment that also includes potential spinoffs & specials and served as part of Judge's overall animation deal with 3 Arts Entertainment. Then in February 2021, fans learned that the return of Beavis and Butt-Head would be making its way into the streaming world, with a film-length adventure from Judge for the Paramount+ streaming service. Well, it's eleven months later and Judge is sharing an update on how things stand with the duo's return.

"Beavis and Butt-Head will be returning this year with a brand new movie and more on Paramount+. No exact date yet, but soon. They need some time to get back in shape," Judge wrote in a tweet, along with a look at the duo… who've clearly let themselves go over the years. We would blame it on lockdown but we never got the feeling the two went outside a lot in the first place. What we found interesting about the tweet was the "… and more on Paramount+" line. Could the Comedy Central series be shifting to streaming first before a Comedy Central secondary run? Here's a look at Judge's tweet:

Chris McCarthy, president of Entertainment & Youth Group at ViacomCBS Domestic Media Networks, was excited for the company to be working with Judge and echoed the show creator's sentiments about the timing of the show's return when the news was first announced in July 2020: "We are thrilled to be working with Mike Judge and the great team at 3 Arts again as we double down on Adult Animation at Comedy Central. Beavis and Butt-Head were a defining voice of a generation, and we can't wait to watch as they navigate the treacherous waters of a world light-years from their own." Having co-created the popular HBO comedy series Silicon Valley, Beavis and Butt-Head marks Judge's return to animation. His long-running FOX animated hit series King of the Hill ran for 13 seasons and over 250 episodes. Judge's animation deal also has him developing the series A5 & Qualityland and is separate from his overall deal with HBO. Depending on the direction Judge goes with the series, it would be interesting to see a possible crossover with the Tracee Ellis Ross-starring animated series Jodie.