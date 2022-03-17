Better Call Saul: AMC Offering 5-Week Breaking Bad Reminder Marathon

Before Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould's Bob Odenkirk & Rhea Seehorn-starring Better Call Saul begins officially handing off the narrative baton to "Breaking Bad" when the series begins its final run this April, AMC is giving fans a chance to get a refresher course on the series that started it all. But the best part about the five-week Breaking Bad marathon that kicks off this Saturday, March 19? It gives you a chance to look for "future clues" that could retroactively help you figure out what's going to happen with some of the Better Call Saul question marks that still remain. The full Breaking Bad marathon schedule is Season 1: March 19, 7 episodes, beginning at 4:00 pm ET; Season 2: March 26, 13 episodes, beginning at 10:00 am ET; Season 3: April 2, 13 episodes, beginning at 10:00 am ET; Season 4: April 9, 13 episodes, beginning at 10:00 am ET; and Season 5: April 16, 16 episodes, beginning at 6:30 am ET.

Now here's a look back at the official promo released to announce the marathon:

In addition, the marathon will feature exclusive behind-the-scenes interviews and bonus content, including Better Call Saul easter eggs and Breaking Bad trivia. Viewers can also look forward to some deep dives into the connections between characters from both shows, including Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito), Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks), Lalo Salamanca (Tony Dalton), and more.

The extended 13-episode Season 6 kicks things off with a two-episode premiere on Monday, April 18 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. With the season split into two parts, viewers will have seven episodes to process before a break ahead of the series' final run of episodes beginning July 11. Now here's a look at the official trailer for the final season of AMC's Better Call Saul:

Better Call Saul's final season concludes the complicated journey and transformation of its compromised hero, Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk), into criminal lawyer Saul Goodman. From the cartel to the courthouse, from Albuquerque to Omaha, season six tracks Jimmy, Saul and Gene as well as Jimmy's complex relationship with Kim (Rhea Seehorn), who is in the midst of her own existential crisis. Meanwhile, Mike (Jonathan Banks), Gus (Giancarlo Esposito), Nacho (Michael Mando) and Lalo (Tony Dalton) are locked into a game of cat and mouse with mortal stakes.

Produced by Sony Pictures Television, Better Call Saul stars Bob Odenkirk, Jonathan Banks, Rhea Seehorn, Patrick Fabian, Michael Mando, Tony Dalton, and Giancarlo Esposito and is executive produced by Peter Gould, Vince Gilligan, Mark Johnson, Melissa Bernstein, Thomas Schnauz, Gordon Smith, Alison Tatlock, Diane Mercer, and Michael Morris.