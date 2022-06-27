Better Call Saul Season 6 Part 2: TV Legend Carol Burnett Joins Cast

As if the return of Bryan Cranston's Walter White aka Heisenberg & Aaron Paul's Jesse Pinkman for the final run of episodes for Vince Gilligan & Peter Gould's Bob Odenkirk & Rhea Seehorn-starring Better Call Saul wasn't enough of an additional reason to tune in, we now have a legend of Television for generation joining the cast. Earlier this morning, we learned that Carol Burnett (also a faithful Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul fan) will be joining the cast in the guest-starring role of "Marion" (though not surprisingly, we don't know much about Burnett's character or the number of episodes she may appear).

Now here's a look at the latest teaser "The Superlab," with AMC's Better Call Saul returning for its final episodes on July 11th:

And as for the future of the "Breaking Bad" universe, Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios at AMC Networks, made it clear during an interview with Variety this week that there are no immediate plans for Gilligan and Gould to return to the show's universe any time soon. But if or when they are ready to return? McDermott says they have a home waiting for them at AMC. "I can tell you that if I could do anything to encourage Vince and Peter to continue on in this universe, I would do it," McDermott answered bluntly. "I think you'd have to ask them, but the door is always open and I long for the day my phone rings and Vince, Peter, or our friends at Sony call to say, 'Hey, I think we have another show set in this universe.'" Now here's a look at that scene from S06E07 "Plan and Execution," and how it translated from the script to the screen:

Now here's a look at the teaser "Suit Up" which offers us a tour of the various stages of Jimmy's life via his fashion- including his "Gene Takovic" time. But the last hanger is empty and seen swinging. Could that mean that it's the end of the line for Jimmy after "Gene"? Or does this connect with that previously-released piece of key art showing "Gene" either putting on or taking off that red sports coat (see above)? Could that swinging hanger be the one that the coat was resting on? And if that's the case, is it foreshadowing "Gene" rebreaking bad back to Saul? Take a look…

While the final season wasn't initially written to have a midseason break, S06E07 "Plan and Execution" definitely delivered one helluva shocking episode-ending moment that viewers will be mourning and discussing until the series begins its end-run this summer. After pulling off their revenge plan, Jimmy & Kim are visited by Howard, who comes looking for answers and verbally settle some old scores. Except someone else also crashed Jimmy & Kim's celebration, and he wasn't interested in competing for Jimmy & Kim's attention. So with a shocking show of violence and to drive home the point that they needed to talk, Lalo put a bullet through Howard's head as the couple watched in horror.

Seehorn shared with Deadline Hollywood how she reacted to first learning about Howard's departure and the way it was going to go down. "Because I was just kind of oh, this is dangerous. Oh, my God. This is going to be bad. Oh, my gosh. Oh. What's going to happen, and then, it's written in the same kind of language that you witnessed it as far as like it's a regular sentence and then it just cut off, you know, like that pfft and you're like wait, what. Then he falls and hits his head. It's brutal. We rehearsed it extensively like we do on the show and there's tremendous sadness about it because it's my friend Patrick Fabian, my brother at this point. So, once you get through that you start getting down to you know you need to do your job. I had to start digging into how Kim would feel in this moment, and she's so in control even when things outside of her are out of her control. She suppresses and compartmentalizes and all that, but as you justifiably saw, there's this book-ending of how she responded last time Lalo came here and how she rose to the occasion and what she does this time."

"So… After all that. A happy ending.": And then we have the following teaser for the final six episodes, with the inside of a home shown in black-n-white (so we know it's post-Breaking Bad) and though no one is present, it's Jimmy/Saul/Gene's voice we hear saying those words. Could we be looking at a "happy ending" for the two, or more like what we're thinking is that Kim somehow gets away with some level of "clean" while Jimmy's left looking in from the outside?

The extended 13-episode Season 6 kicked things off with a two-episode premiere, and with the season split into two parts? Viewers will have seven episodes to process before a break ahead of the series' final run of episodes beginning July 11. Now here's a look at the official trailer for the final season of AMC's Better Call Saul, followed by a look at the official season overview:

Better Call Saul's final season concludes the complicated journey and transformation of its compromised hero, Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk), into criminal lawyer Saul Goodman. From the cartel to the courthouse, from Albuquerque to Omaha, season six tracks Jimmy, Saul, and Gene as well as Jimmy's complex relationship with Kim (Rhea Seehorn), who is in the midst of her own existential crisis. Meanwhile, Mike (Jonathan Banks), Gus (Giancarlo Esposito), Nacho (Michael Mando), and Lalo (Tony Dalton) are locked into a game of cat and mouse with mortal stakes.

Produced by Sony Pictures Television, Better Call Saul stars Bob Odenkirk, Jonathan Banks, Rhea Seehorn, Patrick Fabian, Michael Mando, Tony Dalton, and Giancarlo Esposito and is executive produced by Peter Gould, Vince Gilligan, Mark Johnson, Melissa Bernstein, Thomas Schnauz, Gordon Smith, Alison Tatlock, Diane Mercer, and Michael Morris.