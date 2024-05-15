Posted in: Max, Opinion, streaming, TV, TV | Tagged: biden, cnn, donald trump, Joe Biden, max, opinion, trump

Biden, Trump Give WBD an Upfronts Gift: CNN/Max Debate This June

Warner Bros. Discovery's CNN will host a Presidential Debate between President Joseph Biden and Donald Trump on Thursday, June 27th.

Well, it looks like all of those weeks of rumbling about if/when President Joseph Biden and ex-reality show host & multi-impeached ex-POTUS Donald Trump would debate heading into this fall's Presidential Election can finally stop. Earlier today, President Biden called out Trump via a video on social media ("Make my day pal. I'll even do it twice. So let's pick the dates, Donald") to debate him in two formal debates – except these debates would be run by news organizations. The Commission on Presidential Debates is being cut out of the equation – the move being one of the very rare things the two candidates have in common, with each expressing their frustrations with how the commission handles Presidential Debates.

Well, it didn't take long for Trump to take to his personal social media service to accept – and on the day when Warner Bros. Discovery is having its big Upfronts presentation the media and advertisers, guess where the debate is going to happen? On Thursday, June 27th, CNN will host President Biden and Trump for a live debate in Atlanta – beginning at 9 pm ET and without a studio audience. In addition to CNN, the debate will air live on CNN International, CNN en Español, CNN Max, and CNN.com. At the time that the news was announced, hosts/moderators and the specific structure for the debate were not disclosed.

Donald Trump lost two debates to me in 2020. Since then, he hasn't shown up for a debate. Now he's acting like he wants to debate me again. Well, make my day, pal. pic.twitter.com/AkPmvs2q4u — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 15, 2024 Show Full Tweet

I've received and accepted an invitation from @CNN for a debate on June 27th. Over to you, Donald. As you said: anywhere, any time, any place. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 15, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Biden and Trump accept CNN's invitation for a June 27 presidential debate in a showdown months earlier than the traditional fall faceoffshttps://t.co/pEGI64IxwY — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) May 15, 2024 Show Full Tweet

