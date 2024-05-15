Posted in: Max, Opinion, streaming, TV, TV | Tagged: , , , , , ,

Biden, Trump Give WBD an Upfronts Gift: CNN/Max Debate This June

Warner Bros. Discovery's CNN will host a Presidential Debate between President Joseph Biden and Donald Trump on Thursday, June 27th.

Published
by
|
Comments

Well, it looks like all of those weeks of rumbling about if/when President Joseph Biden and ex-reality show host & multi-impeached ex-POTUS Donald Trump would debate heading into this fall's Presidential Election can finally stop. Earlier today, President Biden called out Trump via a video on social media ("Make my day pal. I'll even do it twice. So let's pick the dates, Donald") to debate him in two formal debates – except these debates would be run by news organizations. The Commission on Presidential Debates is being cut out of the equation – the move being one of the very rare things the two candidates have in common, with each expressing their frustrations with how the commission handles Presidential Debates.

biden
Image: FOX TV/Late Night with Seth Meyers

Well, it didn't take long for Trump to take to his personal social media service to accept – and on the day when Warner Bros. Discovery is having its big Upfronts presentation the media and advertisers, guess where the debate is going to happen? On Thursday, June 27th, CNN will host President Biden and Trump for a live debate in Atlanta – beginning at 9 pm ET and without a studio audience. In addition to CNN, the debate will air live on CNN International, CNN en Español, CNN Max, and CNN.com. At the time that the news was announced, hosts/moderators and the specific structure for the debate were not disclosed.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!

Ray FlookAbout Ray Flook

Serving as Television Editor since 2018, Ray began five years earlier as a contributing writer/photographer before being brought onto the core BC team in 2017.
twitterinstagram
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.