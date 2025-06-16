Posted in: FX, Hulu, Movies, TV | Tagged: alien: earth

Alien: Earth Key Art Poster Sees Our Planet Going Through Some Changes

Arriving August 12th, check out the newest key art poster released by FX Networks for Noah Hawley's Sydney Chandler-starring Alien: Earth.

Who's in the mood for a disturbing new piece of key art from FX Networks for Noah Hawley's (FX's Fargo) Sydney Chandler (Pistol, Sugar)-starring Alien: Earth? That's exactly what we have waiting for you below, and let's just say that things aren't looking too good for our planet:

With FX and Hulu's Alien: Earth set for an August 12th crash-landing, here's a look back at the most recent teaser that was released, "More Than Human":

Here's a look back at a recent teaser, "Collision Imminent," followed by a look back at "Containment," where the point is driven home again that the ship that crashed was carrying five species of "monsters." We know one of them is a Xenomorph… we can only imagine what "predatory" (Hmmm…) creatures were aboard with it:

Alien: Earth Storyline Details; Chandler on Playing "Hybrid" Wendy

During EW's big "Summer Preview" issue, we learned that the series will be set in 2120 – only a few scant years before what goes down during 1979's Alien. As we've seen from the films, the future is filled with synthetics (AI-run humanoid robots), cyborgs (humans with artificial bodily enhancements)… and now, hybrids (a robot run by an actual human consciousness) – with Wendy being a child in a robotic body.

That's where the warring corporations come into play: Weyland-Yutani, Lynch, Dynamic, Threshold, and Prodigy – with the latter being the rights holder for hybrids. As we've seen in the previously released previews, a Weyland-Yutani spaceship crashes into Prodigy City – a spaceship containing five very unique and deadly new species. Wendy and a team of hybrids are sent to investigate, leading to a confrontation with a not-very-happy Xenomorph.

Chandler shared how she approached tackling such a complicated character. "We started working with the mechanics of how these kids would move physically, and Noah [Hawley] took us more into the mindset space," Chandler explained. "What is the essence of a kid or a young adult? How do their minds work differently than the adult mind? Kids are so present, and they haven't been battered by the world as much as an adult. So they trust their gut and they don't second-guess."

Previously, we were treated to a teaser with a very interesting voiceover: "This ship collected five different life forms from the darkest corners of the universe, each a unique, deadly species. Monsters." In addition, FX Networks released a high-quality look at the result of the previous four phases of xenomorph gestation that was revealed this week: Phase 1 – "Rapid Cytokinesis," Phase 2 – "Neurogenesis," Phase 3 – "Hypertrophy," and Phase 4 – "Morphogenesis."

Remember that the series' first two episodes will air on Tuesday, August 12, at 8 pm ET on Hulu, FX at 8 pm ET/PT, and Disney+ internationally. Following that, a new chapter of the eight-episode season will premiere every Tuesday on Hulu at 8 pm ET and on FX at 8 pm ET/PT. Now, here's our best look yet at the final gestation stage, followed by a look back at the teaser "Crate":

Previously shared by FX Networks, that series of "transmission clips" from the USCSS Maginot that introduced us to some of the crew, an adorably smart cat, and some very interesting sights and sounds has now been collected together in one YouTube video – here's a look:

And here's the FX Networks trailer that aired during the Oscars and was released the following day (including a look at Olyphant, who reportedly plays Wendy's mentor trainer, a synth named Kirsh), with Alien: Earth spotlighted at around the 00:40 mark:

Set in 2120 (two years before the events of the classic 1979 film), five corporations – Prodigy, Weyland-Yutani, Lynch, Dynamic, and Threshold – wield the power of nations, and proprietary advancements in technology provide the promise of a new tomorrow. When a mysterious space vessel crash-lands on Earth, a young woman and a ragtag group of tactical soldiers make a horrifying discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet's greatest threat. As members of the crash recovery crew search for survivors in the wreckage, they encounter mysterious, predatory life forms more terrifying than they could have ever imagined. With this new threat unlocked, the search crew must fight for survival – and what they choose to do with this discovery could change planet Earth as they know it.

The upcoming FX on Hulu series stars Chandler, Alex Lawther, Samuel Blenkin, Essie Davis, Adarsh Gourav, Kit Young, Timothy Olyphant, Sandra Yi Sencindiver, David Rysdahl, Babou Ceesay, Jonathan Ajayi, Erana James, Lily Newmark, Diêm Camille, Adrian Edmondson, Richa Moorjani, Karen Aldridge, Enzo Cilenti, Max Rinehart, Amir Boutrous, Victoria Masoma, Tom Moya, Andy Yu, Michael Smiley, Jamie Bisping, and Tanapol Chuksrida.

In addition, Alien: Earth stars Babou Ceesay (Guerrilla, Damilola), David Rysdahl (Fargo), Jonathan Ajayi (Wonder Woman 1984, Noughts and Crosses), Erana James (Uproar, The Wilds), Lily Newmark (Pin Cushion, Sex Education), Diêm Camille (Washington Black, Alex Rider 3), Adrian Edmondson (War & Peace, A Spy Among Friends), and Moe Bar-El (The Peripheral, Tehran).

