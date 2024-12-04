Bosch Author Michael Connelly Announces New Book, New Lead

A Different Detective From Harry Bosch

Connelly brought up Nightshade during an online book club in November with his longtime editor, Asya Muchnick, to talk about his latest Bosch-Ballard novel, The Waiting. He talked about spending time on Catalina Island, falling in love with the place, and becoming inspired to create a new character who lived and operated there. He admitted that Stillwell is the first detective character he's created who doesn't have the same kind of dark "lone wolf" angst that plagues Bosch and Ballard but instead has a happy, stable domestic relationship. That doesn't mean there won't be conflict, but Stillwell's marriage will form the emotional heart of his life.

Nightshade will be released on May 20, 2025, in print, eBook, and audiobook in the USA, Canada, the UK, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand. More details to come. Don't be surprised if it joins Bosch, The Lincoln Lawyer, and the upcoming Ballard spinoff in getting a television series adaptation.